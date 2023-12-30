Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's four meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Haydock

1.25: Collectors Item

This sort of stamina test promises to suit COLLECTORS ITEM (nap) so he's the selection. Fantastikas may not be capable of smart form any more but he stepped up on his recent efforts when runner-up at Ludlow and might be the one for the forecast.

Andrew Sheret

Collectors Item 13:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Newbury

1.15: Martator

Having posted a very encouraging effort over C&D last week, MARTATOR (nap) could well go one better and open his British account. The Russian Doyen, runner-up two years ago, is second choice ahead of interesting chase debutant Issar D'Airy

Steve Boow

Martator 13:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Taunton

1.35: Miltiades

This can go to MILTIADES (nap), who does not look harshly treated by a 3lb rise for his recent 2m4f Ludlow win and has plenty of scope for further progress over today's longer trip. Hard Frost is unlucky still to be a maiden and he may also have untapped potential at around 3m. Furkash\ is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Miltiades 13:35 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Alice Stevens (5lb) Tnr: Henry Daly

Wolverhampton

6.45: Crafter

A number of these arrive with question marks against them so this looks an excellent opportunity for the rejuvenated CRAFTER (nap) to follow up his recent C&D success. Shaheen Saqaar appeals as the one to chase home Mark Loughnane's 5yo now reverted in trip with Ebury rating the pick of the rest for minor honours.

Peter Entwistle

Crafter 18:45 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mark Loughnane

