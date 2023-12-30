Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's four meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Haydock
1.25: Collectors Item
This sort of stamina test promises to suit COLLECTORS ITEM (nap) so he's the selection. Fantastikas may not be capable of smart form any more but he stepped up on his recent efforts when runner-up at Ludlow and might be the one for the forecast.
Andrew Sheret
Newbury
1.15: Martator
Having posted a very encouraging effort over C&D last week, MARTATOR (nap) could well go one better and open his British account. The Russian Doyen, runner-up two years ago, is second choice ahead of interesting chase debutant Issar D'Airy
Steve Boow
Taunton
1.35: Miltiades
This can go to MILTIADES (nap), who does not look harshly treated by a 3lb rise for his recent 2m4f Ludlow win and has plenty of scope for further progress over today's longer trip. Hard Frost is unlucky still to be a maiden and he may also have untapped potential at around 3m. Furkash\ is next on the list.
Chris Wilson
Wolverhampton
6.45: Crafter
A number of these arrive with question marks against them so this looks an excellent opportunity for the rejuvenated CRAFTER (nap) to follow up his recent C&D success. Shaheen Saqaar appeals as the one to chase home Mark Loughnane's 5yo now reverted in trip with Ebury rating the pick of the rest for minor honours.
Peter Entwistle
Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
'He could go well at a price' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections after Friday's 4-1 winner
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight ITV4 races on Saturday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
