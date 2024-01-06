Racing Post logo
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's five meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Cork

12.47: Flamborough

Not much between these on paper, but FLAMBOROUGH (nap) makes plenty of appeal as a C&D winner who was generally reliable during 2023. His third placing in the Naas November Handicap reveals him as a better horse on the Flat than Striking though they hold an identical chance on hurdle ratings. Recent Limerick winner Starman should reach the money.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Flamborough12:47 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Thomas Gibney

Kempton

7.45: Moliwood  

An encouraging first run back after an absence makes the claims of MOLIWOOD (nap) persuasive, especially as the return to today's longer trip should suit him well. Bascule has a similar profile and is a strong second choice, with recent Southwell scorer Sarsons Risk and Red Flyer, who goes well here, firmly in calculations as well.
Richard O'Brien

Silk
Moliwood19:45 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kyle Strydom Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Newcastle

1.05: Guernsey 

The step back up in trip should be ideal for GUERNESEY (nap), who stayed on well for fifth over 2m4f at Ayr last time having previously gone close over 3m2f at Kelso on his stable debut. The return to a staying trip could also be a positive for C&D winner Teescomponentstrig and he is second choice, although cases can also be made for Space Voyage, Juge Et Parti and Artic Mann.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Guernesey13:05 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Hamilton Tnr: Jackie Stephen

Southwell

5.30: Billy Webster  

Only five runners but it's an intriguing event all the same. Mart ended 2023 in fine form for his upwardly mobile yard and he's still feasibly weighted but he's up against a couple of rivals who have the potential to be a bit better than this grade. Out Of The Stars needs to step up on her Wolverhampton win but that seems likely and she's a key player. Whether she can deal with BILLY WEBSTER (nap) remains to be seen, though, and George Scott's 3yo can make light of a 9lb rise for his defeat of Cotai Vision and several subsequent winners at Wolverhampton last month. He quickened up smartly on that occasion in the style of a sprinter with a bright future.
Paul Smith

Silk
Billy Webster17:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott

Wincanton

3.15: Don't Rightly Know  

Individualiste cruised clear to win as he liked in first-time cheekpieces at Taunton a week ago but it's very easy to pick holes in that form and preference is for lightly raced mare DON'T RIGHTLY KNOW (nap), who was quite impressive when winning an Exeter novice in November and would probably have followed up in a heavy-ground C&D novice last month had she not edged left on the run-in. Astronomic View has made a solid start to his handicap career and is next on the list.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Don't Rightly Know15:15 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Chloe Emsley (7lb)Tnr: Polly Gundry

