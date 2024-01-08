Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's two meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Taunton

2.25: Keep Running

Dr T J Eckleburg may have had a bit left in the tank after reeling in KEEP RUNNING (nap) over course and distance last month and has since run well again but the topweight is 4lb better off for this rematch and still has potential. Couldbeaweapon is next on the list.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Keep Running14:25 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Newcastle

7.00: The Caltonian

Most of these come with risks attached and the one that stands out is THE CALTONIAN (nap), who has form figures of 112321 since switched to the all-weather in October and still looks feasibly treated on his emphatic win here 11 days ago. The main threat could come from the unexposed Quandary, who won over 5f at Pontefract on her penultimate run and could resume her progress back at this trip.
David Moon

Silk
The Caltonian19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb)Tnr: Linda Perratt

Read these next:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

'She leaps off the page as a runner to be interested in' - our Monday tipster aims to follow up last week's 16-1 winner  

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.  

Published on 8 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 8 January 2024

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips