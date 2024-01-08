Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's two meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Taunton

2.25: Keep Running

Dr T J Eckleburg may have had a bit left in the tank after reeling in KEEP RUNNING (nap) over course and distance last month and has since run well again but the topweight is 4lb better off for this rematch and still has potential. Couldbeaweapon is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Keep Running 14:25 Taunton View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Newcastle

7.00: The Caltonian

Most of these come with risks attached and the one that stands out is THE CALTONIAN (nap), who has form figures of 112321 since switched to the all-weather in October and still looks feasibly treated on his emphatic win here 11 days ago. The main threat could come from the unexposed Quandary, who won over 5f at Pontefract on her penultimate run and could resume her progress back at this trip.

David Moon

The Caltonian 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Linda Perratt

