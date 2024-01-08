Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's two meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Taunton
2.25: Keep Running
Dr T J Eckleburg may have had a bit left in the tank after reeling in KEEP RUNNING (nap) over course and distance last month and has since run well again but the topweight is 4lb better off for this rematch and still has potential. Couldbeaweapon is next on the list.
Chris Wilson
Newcastle
7.00: The Caltonian
Most of these come with risks attached and the one that stands out is THE CALTONIAN (nap), who has form figures of 112321 since switched to the all-weather in October and still looks feasibly treated on his emphatic win here 11 days ago. The main threat could come from the unexposed Quandary, who won over 5f at Pontefract on her penultimate run and could resume her progress back at this trip.
David Moon
Read these next:
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
'She leaps off the page as a runner to be interested in' - our Monday tipster aims to follow up last week's 16-1 winner
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Newcastle Placepot picks: Richard Birch marks your card for its all-weather meeting
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Newcastle and Taunton on Monday
- Harry Wilson has fired in 7-4 and 11-10 winners and has more tips for the Sunday evening action at Wolverhampton
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Newcastle Placepot picks: Richard Birch marks your card for its all-weather meeting
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Newcastle and Taunton on Monday
- Harry Wilson has fired in 7-4 and 11-10 winners and has more tips for the Sunday evening action at Wolverhampton
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday