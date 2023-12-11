Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

3.20: Duyfken

Serious Ego has been in fine form recently but preference is for the progressive DUYFKEN, who was a good third at Kelso on his reappearance.

Colin Russell

Duyfken 15:20 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb) Tnr: N W Alexander

Chelmsford

7.30: Urban Sprawl

Being effectively ahead of the assessor with a rise in the weights almost certainly impending, URBAN SPRAWL can open his AW account. Court Of Session, who has a solid chance, is second choice ahead of Keyser Soze who returned to form last time.

Steve Boow

Urban Sprawl 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Johnston



Lingfield

2.05: Chandlers Bay

An open race with some interesting prospects, not least CHANDLERS BAY, who did well to get as close as he did on his final qualifying run at Plumpton and is likely to come into his own now handicapping. Celtic Ned and Nordic Tiger also fall into this bracket, while Tintintin should come on for his Cheltenham run, when nearly 8l behind Artistic Endeavour but without that one's fitness edge.

Emily Weber

Chandlers Bay 14:05 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

