Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Musselburgh

1.25: Maggie O

Top of the list is Donald McCain's lightly raced five-year-old Maggie O, who returned after wind surgery with a comfortable win at Doncaster and is open to more progress. The main threat could come from Lenebane, who ran well behind the selection at Doncaster and would have finished closer if she hadn't been hampered by a faller at the last. Chicago Gal is still unexposed in this sphere and needs a close look on her return, while a similar comment applies to Sunday Soldier.

David Moon

Maggie O 13:25 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Abbie McCain (5lb) Tnr: Donald McCain

Plumpton

2.40: Atreides

This can go to Atreides, who posted two good efforts last month and remains lightly raced. Handicap debutant Commanding View shaped with promise in a Warwick novice four weeks ago and is feared most, while Tellmesomethingood has plenty of scope to progress from his Lingfield third.

Chris Wilson

Atreides 14:40 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Gearoid Harney (7lb) Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Wolverhampton

7.00: Sala Da Ballo

With his course-and-distance effort working out nicely, Sala Da Ballo holds particularly strong claims off the same mark. Solid-looking handicap debutant Neapolitan is second choice, ahead of Ippotheos and Gunfighter in an interesting event.

Steve Boow

Sala Da Ballo 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: George Boughey

