Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's seven meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Tramore
2.15: Classic Getaway
Willie Mullins has farmed this in recent years and has three live chances, the pick being Classic Getaway who impressed on his Thurles return and gets the vote, ahead of Bronn and Monkfish. Jungle Boogie is an intriguing contender.
Alan Hewison
Fairyhouse
1.50: Duffys Getaway
There's little doubt Read To Return will entice punters again after his latest near miss at Navan and there has to be a hurdle in him off this kind of mark but proper heavy ground may not be ideal. Duffys Getaway has no worries on that score and can complete a hat-trick for his resurgent trainer.
Mark Nunan
Cheltenham
2.40: Ed Keeper
It's a strong field but proven stamina at 3m is preferred, given that the ground could have turned very testing. Ed Keeper asserted in grand style when he was upped to 3m at Newbury last time and looks to have a bright future, so he gets the vote ahead of the Cheltenham novice winner Butch and the more experienced heavy-ground winner Ikarak.
Richard Austen
Exeter
2.45: Leissieres Express
A few these warrant consideration but top of the list is Leissieres Express, who hasn't always looked straightforward but seems to have learned to settle better this season and made steady headway from a long way off the pace to take third over course and distance six weeks ago. He remains unexposed over 3m and could be poised to open his account now. Stellar Stream ran well in defeat at Lingfield last month and is also lightly raced over fences. Art Decco and Sadler's Bay complete the shortlist.
Chris Wilson
Musselburgh
2.20: Frere D'Armes
With the new trip well worth exploring, Frere D'Armes can build on his latest effort and go one better. Second choice is fellow southern raider Fidelio Vallis, who is better off with Cracking Destiny (still respected) on course form in November.
Steve Boow
Catterick
1.20: Calevade
After his good second to a progressive sort at Sedgefield last time Calevade is taken to win an open-looking handicap in which Vocal Duke, Chase A Fortune and Belle Na Bann are also serious contenders.
Colin Russell
Newcastle
3.10: To Catch A Thief
Penzance has slammed King's Code and Storm Catcher at Chelmsford on his last two starts and, although he's up in the weights and class, his ceiling is yet to be established. Storm Catcher, impressive over course and distance last summer, may get much closer to him today though and he's the second choice, but To Catch A Thief could still be ahead of his mark and is preferred. The unexposed Newmarket raider has shown his merit in steadily run events on his last two starts, but there must be a good chance a more truly run race will prompt further progress.
Paul Smith
Read these next:
'This is his Gold Cup' - Richard Birch has four fancies to kick off 2024
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' seven tips from Cheltenham on New Year's Day
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Cheltenham and Musselburgh on New Year's Day
- Cheltenham Placepot tips: Richard Birch delivers his perm for the mega £250,000 guaranteed pool
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' seven tips from Cheltenham on New Year's Day
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Cheltenham and Musselburgh on New Year's Day
- Cheltenham Placepot tips: Richard Birch delivers his perm for the mega £250,000 guaranteed pool
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday