Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's seven meetings

Tramore

2.15: Classic Getaway

Willie Mullins has farmed this in recent years and has three live chances, the pick being Classic Getaway who impressed on his Thurles return and gets the vote, ahead of Bronn and Monkfish. Jungle Boogie is an intriguing contender.

Alan Hewison

Classic Getaway 14:15 Tramore Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Fairyhouse

1.50: Duffys Getaway

There's little doubt Read To Return will entice punters again after his latest near miss at Navan and there has to be a hurdle in him off this kind of mark but proper heavy ground may not be ideal. Duffys Getaway has no worries on that score and can complete a hat-trick for his resurgent trainer.

Mark Nunan

Duffys Getaway 13:50 Fairyhouse Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: P J Rothwell

Cheltenham

2.40: Ed Keeper

It's a strong field but proven stamina at 3m is preferred, given that the ground could have turned very testing. Ed Keeper asserted in grand style when he was upped to 3m at Newbury last time and looks to have a bright future, so he gets the vote ahead of the Cheltenham novice winner Butch and the more experienced heavy-ground winner Ikarak.

Richard Austen

Ed Keeper 14:40 Cheltenham Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Sam Thomas

Exeter

2.45: Leissieres Express

A few these warrant consideration but top of the list is Leissieres Express, who hasn't always looked straightforward but seems to have learned to settle better this season and made steady headway from a long way off the pace to take third over course and distance six weeks ago. He remains unexposed over 3m and could be poised to open his account now. Stellar Stream ran well in defeat at Lingfield last month and is also lightly raced over fences. Art Decco and Sadler's Bay complete the shortlist.

Chris Wilson

Leissieres Express 14:45 Exeter Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Musselburgh

2.20: Frere D'Armes

With the new trip well worth exploring, Frere D'Armes can build on his latest effort and go one better. Second choice is fellow southern raider Fidelio Vallis, who is better off with Cracking Destiny (still respected) on course form in November.

Steve Boow

Frere D'Armes 14:20 Musselburgh Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Catterick

1.20: Calevade

After his good second to a progressive sort at Sedgefield last time Calevade is taken to win an open-looking handicap in which Vocal Duke, Chase A Fortune and Belle Na Bann are also serious contenders.

Colin Russell

Calevade 13:20 Catterick Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb) Tnr: Ben Haslam

Newcastle

3.10: To Catch A Thief

Penzance has slammed King's Code and Storm Catcher at Chelmsford on his last two starts and, although he's up in the weights and class, his ceiling is yet to be established. Storm Catcher, impressive over course and distance last summer, may get much closer to him today though and he's the second choice, but To Catch A Thief could still be ahead of his mark and is preferred. The unexposed Newmarket raider has shown his merit in steadily run events on his last two starts, but there must be a good chance a more truly run race will prompt further progress.

Paul Smith

To Catch A Thief 15:10 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

