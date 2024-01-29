Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Punchestown

1.40: Timeless Piece

Despite having to shoulder top-weight recent Down Royal winner Timeless Piece is taken to follow up back against her peers off a 12lb higher mark. Stablemate Doctor Nightingale and Eagles Reign look next best.

Alan Hewison

Timeless Piece 13:40 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Hereford

3.00: Black Hawk Eagle

Playtogetaway defends an unbeaten record in handicaps and it will be intriguing to see how strong he is in the market back from a layoff. He has more to do than when last seen in June, however, and Black Hawk Eagle is likely to put up strong resistance. He kept some good company on the Flat in Ireland and there is every chance he's still ahead of his mark despite going up 5lb for his Wincanton win. Mr Mackay can also be involved.

Emily Weber

Black Hawk Eagle 15:00 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

Plumpton

3.50: Morfee

No Hubs No Hoobs has finished runner-up in both his starts this season and should be in the thick of things again but preference is for Morfee, who went very close in his bid for a double here last time and is open to more progress back up in trip. Another interesting contender is Born At Midnight, who had form figures of 121P32 last season and needs a close look on his comeback.

David Moon

Morfee 15:50 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Seamus Mullins

Wolverhampton

8.00: White Mist

None of these can be described as prolific, but few can be entirely ruled out either. Dyed In The Wool and Yaahobby make some appeal from a handicapping point of view, while Liberty Bay could enjoy the run of the race. However, the vote goes to White Mist who appears to have been transformed by the visor, winning over this course and distance last month and then chasing home a dual subsequent winner back here 22 days ago.

David Bellingham

White Mist 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Mrs Ilka Gansera-Leveque

