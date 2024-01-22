Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Kempton
3.00: Cue's Beau
Judged on her bare form last spring, handicap debutante CUE'S BEAU looks favourably treated off 75 and is very interesting on her reappearance. Cloud Cover, who remains open to further improvement, is feared most.
Steve Boow
Newcastle
7.00: Star Zinc
A competitive race in which the vote goes to dual Tapeta winner STAR ZINC, who was as good as ever when a close second at Southwell last time and is only 1lb higher here. Swiss Ace has had a win and close third here in his last two starts and he's feared most, ahead of Hortzadar, who could be a big factor if he gets a good pace and some luck. Jahidin has possibilities on his step up in trip, while Charlie Johnston's Dornoch Castle needs a close look on his return.
David Moon
Plumpton
3.20: Hunting Percival
Highway One O One, a very useful chaser a few years ago, ran well in some good-quality open points last season and, in theory, could be very well handicapped over hurdles. He is of significant interest but the suggestion is HUNTING PERCIVAL, who put in a good front-running shift when fourth in a higher grade at Wincanton on Boxing Day and has conditions in his favour. Copshill Lad is next on the list.
Chris Wilson
Warwick
3.40: Rockinastorm
A combination of heavy ground and a quick reappearance was perhaps a factor in ROCKINASTORM coming up short at Uttoxeter and he remains a young chaser of interest. Head And Heart will go well if the ground is soft enough for him but the danger could be Pilot Show who continues to run well.
Alistair Jones
Read these next:
'He finds himself in much calmer waters now' - our Monday tipster aims to make another splash after last week's 9-2 winner
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Plumpton and Warwick on Monday
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Richard Birch casts his eye over the £50,000 guaranteed all-weather card
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Plumpton and Warwick on Monday
- Four outsiders to note at Chelmsford on Sunday - including a 25-1 shot whose 'mark underestimates her'
- Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's seven tips for the Sunday evening action at Chelmsford
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Richard Birch casts his eye over the £50,000 guaranteed all-weather card
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Plumpton and Warwick on Monday
- Four outsiders to note at Chelmsford on Sunday - including a 25-1 shot whose 'mark underestimates her'
- Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's seven tips for the Sunday evening action at Chelmsford