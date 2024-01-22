Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kempton

3.00: Cue's Beau

Judged on her bare form last spring, handicap debutante CUE'S BEAU looks favourably treated off 75 and is very interesting on her reappearance. Cloud Cover, who remains open to further improvement, is feared most.

Steve Boow

Cue's Beau 15:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Newcastle

7.00: Star Zinc

A competitive race in which the vote goes to dual Tapeta winner STAR ZINC, who was as good as ever when a close second at Southwell last time and is only 1lb higher here. Swiss Ace has had a win and close third here in his last two starts and he's feared most, ahead of Hortzadar, who could be a big factor if he gets a good pace and some luck. Jahidin has possibilities on his step up in trip, while Charlie Johnston's Dornoch Castle needs a close look on his return.

David Moon

Star Zinc 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Plumpton

3.20: Hunting Percival

Highway One O One, a very useful chaser a few years ago, ran well in some good-quality open points last season and, in theory, could be very well handicapped over hurdles. He is of significant interest but the suggestion is HUNTING PERCIVAL, who put in a good front-running shift when fourth in a higher grade at Wincanton on Boxing Day and has conditions in his favour. Copshill Lad is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Hunting Percival 15:20 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Syd Hosie

Warwick

3.40: Rockinastorm

A combination of heavy ground and a quick reappearance was perhaps a factor in ROCKINASTORM coming up short at Uttoxeter and he remains a young chaser of interest. Head And Heart will go well if the ground is soft enough for him but the danger could be Pilot Show who continues to run well.

Alistair Jones

Rockinastorm 15:40 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Henry Daly

Read these next:

'He finds himself in much calmer waters now' - our Monday tipster aims to make another splash after last week's 9-2 winner

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Plumpton and Warwick on Monday

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.