Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

2.50: Our Melody

This is a fillies' handicap in all but name. The signs point to Our Melody building on her Wolverhampton effort and going one better. Via Blanca (second choice) looks sure to go well again, while Sea Of Angels has more favourable terms in another rematch with that rival.

Steve Boow

Our Melody 14:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joshua Bryan Tnr: Archie Watson

Punchestown

2.25: Dgalwaygallivantor

Not a great many of these make tons of appeal. The consistent Mr Social is likely to run his race once again, while the market will tell plenty about the chances of Pay Later after a gamble went astray at Fairyhouse. Gavin Cromwell has a very strong hand here though. Despite being off since July, a case can be made for Clear The Clouds. But the one to beat looks to be Dgalwaygallivantor, who won decisively at Cork in November when last seen and could improve again.

Justin O'Hanlon

Dgalwaygallivantor 14:25 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (5lb) Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Hereford

2.37: Ballybeen

The downgraded Ballybeen again did precious little wrong when only narrowly failing to make all at Chepstow and this could be his day. Imac Wood is hard to knock in his current vein of form and School Days Over can also make his presence felt.

Alistair Jones

Ballybeen 14:37 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston (7lb) Tnr: Sam Thomas

Wolverhampton

6.30: Gustav Graves

Top of the list is Gustav Graves, who won in good style over this course and distance last month and backed that up with a strong-finishing third behind a resurgent rival here 13 days ago. He had three of today's rivals behind him last time and is a key player on this drop back in grade. The in-form five-year-old Resilience is feared most, although Mokaatil could make a bold bid back in trip and Birkenhead is well handicapped if he can rediscover his spark.

David Moon

Gustav Graves 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Derek Shaw

