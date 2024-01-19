Racing Post logo
Tipping Nap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's three meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Wolverhampton

1.40: Palace Boy

The gambled-on Palace Boy bolted up when back on the Flat over course and distance last month and on that evidence a 10lb rise may not stop him. The in-form Aqwaam is second choice, while Artisan Dancer can run his usual solid race and Enthrallment and Legacy Power are others to consider.
Ben Hutton

Palace Boy13:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Ralph J Smith

Newcastle

4.45: Novak

This looks less competitive than the first division. Last month's Wolverhampton winner Finn Russell is one of the likelier winners provided the return to 7f doesn't catch him out, while the ten-race maiden Bowood is also a contender judged on his consistency. The choice, however, is previous course-and-distance winner Novak who has performed well in his last two starts having dropped below his last winning mark.
David Bellingham

Novak16:45 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Iain Jardine

Dundalk

7.00: Maura's Gift

An open contest but not many of them appeal that much. Secret Rock should be effective off this mark and Brave Thought will go close based on his last two efforts. This could be the day though for Maura's Gift, up just 2lb for two narrow misses over course and distance before Christmas.
Justin O'Hanlon

Maura's Gift19:00 Dundalk (A.W)
Jky: Donagh O'Connor Tnr: Paul W Flynn

Published on 19 January 2024

Last updated 07:00, 19 January 2024

