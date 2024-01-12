Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's six meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Dundalk
4.10: Eddie G
A weak-looking handicap for the grade and seemingly a good opportunity for Eddie G to recoup recent losses. Mary Shoelaces and Brief Lightning look place prospects, while both Exceeding and The Poacher Daly remain potential improvers.
Alan Hewison
Huntingdon
3.55: Blue Beach
Being open to further improvement back at the scene of her hurdles win, Blue Beach holds particularly strong claims. Jacks Touch, another progressive sort, is second choice. Heed the market signals with regard to the seasonal debutantes Uptown Lady and Terresita.
Steve Boow
Naas
1.42: Firefox
Based on the last nine editions of this race, the score reads Willie Mullins 5, Gordon Elliott 4. The two stables supply all but one of the seven runners. Despite the champion trainer's numerical edge Firefox can take this for Elliott by upholding last season's bumper form with Ile Atlantique. An Tobar, third behind an Elliott-trained pair in the Royal Bond, could be a strong force at this trip.
Alan Sweetman
Sedgefield
2.37: Heeztheboy
The very lightly raced 7yo Heeztheboy displayed considerable improvement when winning by 5l at Hexham last month on his chase and handicap debut, and he can defy a 7lb rise. Robins Field is on a handy mark if wind surgery prompts a return to form and he could be best of the rest. Eurkash and Bebside Banter might also run well.
Ben Hutton
Wincanton
2.00: My Rockstar
This may well be decided by a return to form from C&D winner My Rockstar second time out, with a successful chase debut for the in-form hurdler Dear Ralphy perhaps the next most likely option. A market check on the well-bred handicap/chase newcomer Lustleigh is advised, even after last month's remote finish on his return from a long layoff.
Richard Austen
Wolverhampton
6.30: Better
Impressive here in December, Better could still have untapped potential as a sprinter and may follow up despite a hefty rise in the weights. The dangers include Zola Power, 1-1 for Mick Appleby, and the unexposed handicap debutant Invincible Speed, although preferred for the forecast is the reliable Vice Captain.
Richard O'Brien
