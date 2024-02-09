Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's four meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

6.45: Cabeza De Llave

Boom Boom Pow, who hasn't run over 5f since last spring, will want a proper pace round here and perhaps she'll get one, with the speedy pair Make Clear and Jacquelina renewing Lingfield rivalry. A strong gallop would also help hold-up performer Cabeza De Llave, who gets the nod off a career-low mark.
Graham Wheldon

Cabeza De Llave18:45 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Attwater

Dundalk

5.30: Emerald Eclipse

Just denied in a C&D maiden on debut two weeks ago when well backed, Emerald Eclipse can go one better now. Sobriety Blue has ground to make up on the selection from last time but can give him a race. Take Me To Church is a 6f winner and this trip is a question. Significant money for any of the newcomers should be noted.
Tyrone Molloy

Emerald Eclipse17:30 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Kempton

3.40: Killer Kane

With useful claimer Freddie Gingell taking off 5lb, Killer Kane looks poised to follow up last year's win and enhance his good record on this card. Switch Hitter, another runner who looks interesting back at Kempton, is second choice ahead of well-treated First Lord De Cuet. Progressive Highstakesplayer has possibilities despite the lengthy layoff.
Steve Boow

Killer Kane15:40 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Wolverhampton

4.37: Optik

Only a Class 6 but a competitive one. Optik is on a roll and, while it was a close call last time, he was only put into the race late on and appeared to have something up his sleeve. Optician is 2-2 for his new yard and he too wasn't overly pressed to win his final race. There are others to consider with At Liberty perhaps the pick of them.
Alistair Jones

Optik16:37 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 9 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 9 February 2024

