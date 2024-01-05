Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's four meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Ludlow
2.45: Haut Folin
Preference is for bottom-weight HAUT FOLIN, who remains the type to improve further for Venetia Williams. Last year's winner Tide Times is feared most, ahead of Innisfree Lad.
Steve Boow
Musselburgh
1.55: Duyfken
Good cases can be made for the majority of these. Top of the list is DUYFKEN who has shaped as though he will improve for this step up in trip. Heartbreak Kid is well treated on his chase form and is feared most, although last-time-out C&D winner Lihyan is strongly respected and Leading Force and Les's Legacy could also be in the mix.
Ben Hutton
Southwell
2.22: Man On A Mission
There shouldn't be much between old rivals Stallone and Doctor Mozart (second choice) once more, while Glorious Rio and Dapper Man are worthy of interest with headgear returning, but the verdict goes to MAN ON A MISSION, who was in fine form this time last year and figures on a handy mark again.
Richard O'Brien
Wolverhampton
8.00: Harry The Haggler
Irish raider Circles acts well at Dundalk and ran well there 16 days ago but she's been drawn on the outside today and may have to give best to HARRY THE HAGGLER. Stuart Williams' 4yo took a while to get his head in front but the manner of his latest Kempton success offers hope he can deal with his small rise in the weights.
Paul Smith
