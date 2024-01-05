Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's four meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ludlow

2.45: Haut Folin
Preference is for bottom-weight HAUT FOLIN, who remains the type to improve further for Venetia Williams. Last year's winner Tide Times is feared most, ahead of Innisfree Lad.
Steve Boow

Haut Folin14:45 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Musselburgh

1.55: Duyfken
Good cases can be made for the majority of these. Top of the list is DUYFKEN who has shaped as though he will improve for this step up in trip. Heartbreak Kid is well treated on his chase form and is feared most, although last-time-out C&D winner Lihyan is strongly respected and Leading Force and Les's Legacy could also be in the mix.
Ben Hutton

Duyfken13:55 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: N W Alexander

Southwell

2.22: Man On A Mission
There shouldn't be much between old rivals Stallone and Doctor Mozart (second choice) once more, while Glorious Rio and Dapper Man are worthy of interest with headgear returning, but the verdict goes to MAN ON A MISSION, who was in fine form this time last year and figures on a handy mark again.
Richard O'Brien

Man On A Mission14:22 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck

Wolverhampton

8.00: Harry The Haggler
Irish raider Circles acts well at Dundalk and ran well there 16 days ago but she's been drawn on the outside today and may have to give best to HARRY THE HAGGLER. Stuart Williams' 4yo took a while to get his head in front but the manner of his latest Kempton success offers hope he can deal with his small rise in the weights.
Paul Smith

Harry The Haggler20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Stuart Williams

Published on 5 January 2024

Last updated 07:00, 5 January 2024

