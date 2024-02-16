Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's four meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Dundalk
7.00: How About No
Having been unlucky not to finish closer on debut in a Navan maiden in October, How About No should be able to make up for that for a yard that is winning plenty of maiden races at this venue. Sea Wave ran a solid race behind the selection's stablemate last time and can give him most to do. Scatchwah is surely better than he showed last time.
Tyrone Molloy
Fakenham
3.40: Hermes Le Gris
It's difficult to get away from Hermes Le Gris who has turned over a new leaf for Robbie Llewellyn and bolted up at Huntingdon. He's 12lb higher but could easily deal with that. Tough nut For Gina appeals as his most likely threat, while Mistymal and Little Talks are of interest after raising their game last time out.
Alistair Jones
Kelso
4.32: Escapeandevade
Although put up 5lb for his Sedgefield win, Escapeandevade has plenty going for him in a race in which there are doubts about all three of his rivals. Dubai Days can chase him home.
Colin Russell
Wolverhampton
6.45: Al Rufaa
Civil Law should give his running under his optimum conditions, but he's on a career-high mark and may have to make do with more minor money. Wadacre Gomez is well in and in peak form but this looks best left to Al Rufaa, who was impressive over slightly shorter on his last visit here and whose latest run at Lingfield can be easily forgiven. He remains on a competitive mark.
Paul Smith
Published on 16 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 16 February 2024
