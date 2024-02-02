Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's five meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Catterick
1.35: Kings Justice
Being a last-time-out C&D winner who is open to further progress in the retained cheekpieces, Kings Justice holds particularly appealing claims. Zara's Universe, who has a couple of selling points, is second choice ahead of chase debutant Rolling River.
Steve Boow
Dundalk
5.00: Nerano
Having finished a solid third on debut over C&D, Nerano should be able to build upon that and go two better. On collateral form, he has the beating of Late Night Talking, while Pepper Noir looks the best of the rest.
Tyrone Molloy
Lingfield
3.17: The Craftymaster
Easy Equation isn't easy to win with but he has been placed in both starts over C&D so could go well again, while Winklevi has become well handicapped and could enjoy the run of the race in front. Foinix is another on a favourable mark but The Craftymaster is taken to extend his winning sequence to four despite still having to prove himself on Polytrack.
David Bellingham
Newcastle
4.05: Brunello Breeze
The most solid profile belongs to Brunello Breeze who loves this track and was a ready C&D scorer early in January. A 6lb rise may well not stop him following up. Asgard's Captain is progressive and may be the main threat ahead of Loom Large, Red Treasure and Absolute Dream.
Richard O'Brien
Southwell
3.25: Zwicky
This could be a weak race and Zwicky may well have an excellent chance to register his third win this season, with the step up in trip boosting his appeal. The hugely unexposed Myfanwy's Magic is feared most, stepping up from 2m to 3m for this handicap debut and a son of Lady Myfanwy who won five hunter chases and 30 point-to-points.
Richard Austen
Read more . . .
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
'If he is going to break his duck for the stable then this will surely be the day' - Graeme Rodway's two Friday fancies
Published on 2 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 2 February 2024
