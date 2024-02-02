Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's five meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

1.35: Kings Justice

Being a last-time-out C&D winner who is open to further progress in the retained cheekpieces, Kings Justice holds particularly appealing claims. Zara's Universe, who has a couple of selling points, is second choice ahead of chase debutant Rolling River.

Steve Boow

Kings Justice 13:35 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Charlie Todd Tnr: Sam Allwood

Dundalk

5.00: Nerano

Having finished a solid third on debut over C&D, Nerano should be able to build upon that and go two better. On collateral form, he has the beating of Late Night Talking, while Pepper Noir looks the best of the rest.

Tyrone Molloy

Nerano 17:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Lingfield

3.17: The Craftymaster

Easy Equation isn't easy to win with but he has been placed in both starts over C&D so could go well again, while Winklevi has become well handicapped and could enjoy the run of the race in front. Foinix is another on a favourable mark but The Craftymaster is taken to extend his winning sequence to four despite still having to prove himself on Polytrack.

David Bellingham

The Craftymaster 15:17 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Carson Tnr: Tony Carroll

Newcastle

4.05: Brunello Breeze

The most solid profile belongs to Brunello Breeze who loves this track and was a ready C&D scorer early in January. A 6lb rise may well not stop him following up. Asgard's Captain is progressive and may be the main threat ahead of Loom Large, Red Treasure and Absolute Dream.

Richard O'Brien

Brunello Breeze 16:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mr Patrick Millman Tnr: Tom Tate

Southwell

3.25: Zwicky

This could be a weak race and Zwicky may well have an excellent chance to register his third win this season, with the step up in trip boosting his appeal. The hugely unexposed Myfanwy's Magic is feared most, stepping up from 2m to 3m for this handicap debut and a son of Lady Myfanwy who won five hunter chases and 30 point-to-points.

Richard Austen

Zwicky 15:25 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Philip Kirby

