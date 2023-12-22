Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Ascot

2.30: Jagwar

The ex-French 4yo Jagwar is an interesting prospect for JP McManus and the Greenall/Guerriero stable, and he's taken to make a winning handicap debut on just his third start. Havaila appears to be on a good mark based on his third in a hot 4yo C&D handicap in April and he is feared most ahead of Wetherby novice winner Toonagh Warrior. Bad, Immortal and King William Rufus are others who could run well.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Jagwar14:30 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Dundalk

8.00: Santono Chevalier

Some interesting runners here, including a couple making their Irish debuts having been bought from Britain. Tyson Fury is entitled to plenty of respect and should go close after a fine effort on his Irish debut last month. Benavente could well be capable of turning tables on Fairytake Princess from their meeting here last month while Final Check is another respected runner at the bottom of the handicap. Preference is for Santono Chevalier, a dual winner earlier in the year here and ran a cracker over C&D after eight months off two weeks ago.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Satono Chevalier20:00 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Richard John O'Brien

Southwell

4.50: Embarked

Bowood still has time on his side while \bAnif\p lurks on a dangerous mark and Masqool is ready to win if getting enough of a test dropped back to 7f. Embarked was hit with a 9lb rise for his Kempton win when last seen but the form has been boosted and he won with a degree of authority. He can go in again.
Paul Smith

Silk
Embarked16:50 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Uttoxeter

1.40: Thor De Cerisy

Desque De L'Isle is unpenalised for his recent Lingfield win and will be hard to beat if in similar form here but he's not one to rely upon heavily and an interesting alternative is Thor De Cerisy, who is yet to hit top gear for his new stable this season but has slipped to a very tempting mark and is likely to handle today's ground very well. Sure Touch has made a good start to his chasing career and is next on the list.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Thor De Cerisy13:40 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Wolverhampton

7.45: Intoxicata

Top of the list is Intoxicata, who has form figures of 112322 since the end of October and is on the same mark as for her good second at Southwell last week. Richard Hannon's unexposed 3yo Aussi Mandate was an eyecatching third on her handicap debut at Kempton and she's feared most ahead of dual C&D winner Swinging Eddie. Blue Collar Lad could be dangerous if he gets a good pace back at this trip, while another to consider is King Of Speed, who is still unexposed at 7f.
David Moon  

Silk
Intoxicata19:45 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Published on 22 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 22 December 2023

icon
