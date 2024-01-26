Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

7.30: Manhattan Dreamer

Not much strength in depth here. Manhattan Dreamer still looked plenty green when third in a recent winners' contest over 6f and if staying this longer trip, could take all the beating. Conversely, I Bid You Ajou drops back in trip after not getting home over a mile last time after racing keenly and looks the danger. Emerald Eclipse and Sir Sagacious look the most interesting of the newcomers. Alan Hewison

Lingfield

1.27: Lavender Hill Mob

The well-bred Lavender Hill Mob got off the mark in a 1m novice here three weeks ago and could have plenty more to offer. He's the pick ahead of Queen Of Atlantis, who arrives on a hat-trick and could be suited by this step up in trip. Ben Hutton

Sandown

3.00: Broken Halo

Rose Of Arcadia (second choice) has strong form credentials on these terms but the nagging concerns are a lack of course experience and her rider being so inexperienced under rules. Broken Halo, on the other hand, is reunited with Jody Sole under whom he won last season's Royal Artillery Gold Cup en route to taking this in a canter. While Warwick last time was forgettable, this is his patch. Enjoy Your Life, I See You Well, Up Helly Aa King and Golden Sovereign are other likely contenders in a deeper renewal than is sometimes the case. Alistair Jones

Sedgefield

2.10: Trac

The progressive 7yo Trac made it four wins from his last eight starts when scoring at Catterick last month and can follow up today. The unexposed chaser Stroll On By is second choice now back down in grade, while the in-form course winner Gandhi Maker could have a part to play if seeing out the trip. Ben Hutton

Wolverhampton

7.15: Crafter

Despite his modest strike-rate Isle Of Wolves makes the shortlist with the form of his last two starts having worked out well, while Come On John is another to consider from the same mark as when winning over C&D in November. However, the vote goes to Crafter, who has finished first and second in his last two starts over C&D and the form of his latest effort has since been boosted. David Bellingham

