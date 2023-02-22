Nap of day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Punchestown

1.40:

An interesting maiden for this relatively late stage of the season. Richard O'Brien's Suttons Hill (nap) is potentially a cut above these rivals by virtue of bumper form involving two members of the powerful Mullins squad. Bob Cigar holds Cheltenham entries, implying a high standard of homework. Faulty and Easy Fella have shown winning potential.

Alan Sweetman

Doncaster

3.00:

The in-form 12yo The Kings Writ (nap) bumped into a progressive 8yo when second at Hereford last month and is taken to add to his veterans' chase win at Warwick on New Year's Eve. Boldmere ran okay in a hotter race than this over C&D in December when back from a long absence, and he could be the chief danger. Fidux is next on the list now back over fences.

Ben Hutton

Newcastle

2.45:

A 2m bumper winner here last winter, Ri Nar Farraige (nap) seems sure to be suited by the step up in trip having gone close off this mark round Wolverhampton early last week. A lot with Vision Of Hope will depend on how she settles after pulling hard a couple of times over hurdles lately, while Mujid can give another good account.

Graham Wheldon

Ludlow

3.10:

Better is possible from some of the others but recent performances point to smooth last-time-out winner Patient Dream (nap) ahead of the rare winner but frequent runner-up John Betjeman. Handicap newcomer Arctic Lodge may be best of the rest.

Richard Austen

Kempton

6.30:

The class-dropping Farhh To Shy has to prove her stamina but this may not be a thorough test and she could get away with 1m. Crystal Casque (second choice) has conditions to suit and is greatly respected, while Smiling Sunflower remains unexposed at 1m and has the ability to deal with this mark if not spoiling her chance in the stalls. Lightship (nap) proved a steadily run race over C&D held no terrors a fortnight ago though and this unexposed filly may take the step up in class in her stride.

Paul Smith

