Musselburgh Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250k guaranteed pool

Musselburgh's opener (1.50) is tricky as any number of horses could have improved from two to three, but we know has, so he's the first on my list for the Placepot.

ran a solid race on every start last season, so would be the other suggestion.

Autumn Festival, Abduction and Gweedore were first, second and third at the track when last seen in October and head the market in the 7f handicap (2.25), and , who was an unlucky-in-running second, is the chosen one of those.

, possibly stretched by the trip on heavy ground in the Spring Mile last week, still ran well in fifth, and is the second choice.

and last year's winner are my two in the big sprint (3.00), while I am pretty strong on the chances of in the fourth (3.35) but better add another given the betting suggests it's competitive.

The vote goes to , who didn't shape that badly although last of five on what could have been a prep run at Wolverhampton last month.

The juvenile race (4.10) obviously involves guesswork but the Amo Racing-owned horses are usually ready, so is the first pick and next best is , a first runner for Blue Point, who won the King's Stand and Diamond Jubilee on the final two starts of his career.

That just leaves a tricky 17-runner sprint (4.45), but won with plenty in hand last week, didn't stop progressing last year, and was second in a better race than this over course and distance first time out last season.

Musselburgh Placepot perm

1.50

6 Lion Of War

9 Dumfries

2.25

5 The Gatekeeper

8 Abduction

3.00

4 Zarzyni

5 Came From The Dark

3.35

11 Onesmoothoperator

14 Good Show

4.10

2 Blue Prince

10 Treasure Storm

4.45

1 Ey Up It's Maggie

3 Le Beau Garcon

5 Vadamiah

2x2x2x2x2x3=96 lines

