Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Havanazam (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Unbeaten in three starts at Wolverhampton, Tom Symonds' gelding won in good style over course and distance last time and looks capable of defying a 5lb rise.

Steffan Edwards

Havanazam 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Tom Symonds

Handicappers' nap

Mi Sueno (4.52 Plumpton)

Up in the weights following a wide-margin win at Fakenham but could still prove well treated with Rob Hargreaves taking 7lb off.

Steve Mason

Mi Sueno 16:52 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Rob Hargreaves (7lb) Tnr: Paddy Butler

The Punt nap

Saligo Bay (3.52 Plumpton)

The Gary Moore-trained six-year-old is a two-time course-and-distance winner and posted a career-best Racing Post Rating on his penultimate run. He can be forgiven his latest effort and he has the ability to win again.

Liam Headd

Saligo Bay 15:52 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Gary Moore

West Country nap

Samazul (4.40 Southwell)

Produced his best effort over hurdles at Newbury last time. Won a bumper here and has proven he handles testing ground.

James Stevens

Samazul 16:40 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Speed figures

Something To Do (6.00 Wolverhampton)

A lacklustre favourite at Chelmsford last time but had earlier shown improved form and is worth another chance.

Dave Edwards

Something To Do 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Toplight (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Course-and-distance winner who was unfortunate last time out after an awkward start. Has been dropped 1lb as he tries to get back to winning ways.

George Bonds

Toplight 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

