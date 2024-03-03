Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Havanazam (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Unbeaten in three starts at Wolverhampton, Tom Symonds' gelding won in good style over course and distance last time and looks capable of defying a 5lb rise.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Mi Sueno (4.52 Plumpton)
Up in the weights following a wide-margin win at Fakenham but could still prove well treated with Rob Hargreaves taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Saligo Bay (3.52 Plumpton)
The Gary Moore-trained six-year-old is a two-time course-and-distance winner and posted a career-best Racing Post Rating on his penultimate run. He can be forgiven his latest effort and he has the ability to win again.
Liam Headd
West Country nap
Samazul (4.40 Southwell)
Produced his best effort over hurdles at Newbury last time. Won a bumper here and has proven he handles testing ground.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Something To Do (6.00 Wolverhampton)
A lacklustre favourite at Chelmsford last time but had earlier shown improved form and is worth another chance.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Toplight (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Course-and-distance winner who was unfortunate last time out after an awkward start. Has been dropped 1lb as he tries to get back to winning ways.
George Bonds
Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Plumpton and Southwell on Monday
