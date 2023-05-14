Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post logo
Eyecatcher

Alba Longa (8.05 Windsor) 

Showed plenty in three qualifying runs and looks on a good mark for this handicap debut.
Mark Brown

Silk
Alba Longa20:05 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch (-lb)Tnr: Ralph Beckett

The Punt nap

Saint Sam (6.55 Killarney)

Easily back to winning ways at Tramore last time and this trip should suit perfectly, with his trainer in typically strong form too.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Saint Sam18:55 Killarney
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

Golden Gal (2.50 Catterick)

Course and distance winner, made a pleasing return here recently and can improve on her second in this last season.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Golden Gal14:50 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Russell (3lb)Tnr: Ollie Pears

Handicappers' nap

Mr Strutter (1.50 Catterick)

Shaped with some promise on reappearance last month and can be forgiven a lesser effort from a poor draw last time. This looks more suitable and this three time course-and-distance winner can take advantage of a career low mark.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Mr Strutter13:50 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Elle-May Croot (5lb)Tnr: David Thompson

Newmarket nap

Majestic Beauty ( 2.20 Catterick)

The daughter of Havana Grey was withdrawn from a hot race at Ascot last week due to the testing conditions and is expected to strike first time for Alice Hynes after some smart work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Silk
Majestic Beauty14:20 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott (-lb)Tnr: Alice Haynes

Dark horse

Cuban Breeze (Windsor 7.05)

Winner of the race series finale last season off a mark of 85 and looks well handicapped off his current mark of 83 today. He should find life easier in this company having run in a Listed race at Bath last timeout.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Cuban Breeze19:05 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd (-lb)Tnr: David Evans

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing  

Published on 14 May 2023Last updated 19:16, 14 May 2023
