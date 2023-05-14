Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Eyecatcher
Alba Longa (8.05 Windsor)
Showed plenty in three qualifying runs and looks on a good mark for this handicap debut.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Saint Sam (6.55 Killarney)
Easily back to winning ways at Tramore last time and this trip should suit perfectly, with his trainer in typically strong form too.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Golden Gal (2.50 Catterick)
Course and distance winner, made a pleasing return here recently and can improve on her second in this last season.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Mr Strutter (1.50 Catterick)
Shaped with some promise on reappearance last month and can be forgiven a lesser effort from a poor draw last time. This looks more suitable and this three time course-and-distance winner can take advantage of a career low mark.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Majestic Beauty ( 2.20 Catterick)
The daughter of Havana Grey was withdrawn from a hot race at Ascot last week due to the testing conditions and is expected to strike first time for Alice Hynes after some smart work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Cuban Breeze (Windsor 7.05)
Winner of the race series finale last season off a mark of 85 and looks well handicapped off his current mark of 83 today. He should find life easier in this company having run in a Listed race at Bath last timeout.
Sam Hardy
