Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(8.05 Windsor)

Showed plenty in three qualifying runs and looks on a good mark for this handicap debut.

Mark Brown

The Punt nap

(6.55 Killarney)

Easily back to winning ways at Tramore last time and this trip should suit perfectly, with his trainer in typically strong form too.

Matt Rennie

Speed figures

(2.50 Catterick)

Course and distance winner, made a pleasing return here recently and can improve on her second in this last season.

Dave Edwards

Handicappers' nap

(1.50 Catterick)

Shaped with some promise on reappearance last month and can be forgiven a lesser effort from a poor draw last time. This looks more suitable and this three time course-and-distance winner can take advantage of a career low mark.

Paul Curtis

Newmarket nap

( 2.20 Catterick)

The daughter of Havana Grey was withdrawn from a hot race at Ascot last week due to the testing conditions and is expected to strike first time for Alice Hynes after some smart work on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

Dark horse

(Windsor 7.05)

Winner of the race series finale last season off a mark of 85 and looks well handicapped off his current mark of 83 today. He should find life easier in this company having run in a Listed race at Bath last timeout.

Sam Hardy

