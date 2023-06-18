Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Jax Edge (6.25 Nottingham)
Progressive sprinter whose latest success got a boost when the runner-up won at Leicester on Saturday.
Steffan Edwards
Bird For Life (2.00 Lingfield)
Course-and-distance winner who has dropped to her last winning mark. Looks to be plenty of pace in the race, so it should set up for her fast-closing style. Harry Wilson
Purple Martini (4.53 Carlisle)
The form of her Musselburgh win last month could hardly have worked out any better, with the runner-up and third both completing hat-tricks since. Well treated off just 4lb higher here.
Paul Curtis
Yeoman (3.40 Wolverhampton)
Below par on heavy ground at Thirsk last time and better judged on his previous course-and-distance success.
Dave Edwards
Imperial Dream (2.40 Wolverhampton)
Ran too free on the straight track at Lingfield on his reappearance and fancied to fare better around these turns.
David Milnes
Lequinto (7.05 Windsor)
Won twice over course and distance last summer and has dropped back to a winnable mark if he settles better than he did here last time.
Neil McCabe
