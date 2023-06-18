Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Jax Edge (6.25 Nottingham)

Progressive sprinter whose latest success got a boost when the runner-up won at Leicester on Saturday.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Jax Edge18:25 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Gina Mangan (3lb)Tnr: Christopher Mason

The Punt nap

Bird For Life (2.00 Lingfield) 

Course-and-distance winner who has dropped to her last winning mark. Looks to be plenty of pace in the race, so it should set up for her fast-closing style. Harry Wilson

Silk
Bird For Life14:00 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Mark Usher

Handicappers' nap

Purple Martini (4.53 Carlisle)

The form of her Musselburgh win last month could hardly have worked out any better, with the runner-up and third both completing hat-tricks since. Well treated off just 4lb higher here.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Purple Martini16:53 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Ben Haslam

Speed figures

Yeoman (3.40 Wolverhampton)

Below par on heavy ground at Thirsk last time and better judged on his previous course-and-distance success.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Yeoman15:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: James Fanshawe

Newmarket nap

Imperial Dream (2.40 Wolverhampton)

Ran too free on the straight track at Lingfield on his reappearance and fancied to fare better around these turns.
David Milnes

Silk
Imperial Dream14:40 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Lequinto (7.05 Windsor)

Won twice over course and distance last summer and has dropped back to a winnable mark if he settles better than he did here last time.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Lequinto19:05 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Tony Carroll
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 18 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 18 June 2023
