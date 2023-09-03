Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Five Towns (6.00 Windsor)

A generally progressive sort, the William Haggas-trained filly finished a good second at Haydock last time behind one who has placed in Listed company twice since. Remains capable of better still.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Five Towns18:00 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Sonemos (6.00 Windsor)

Below form on soft ground latest but progressive previously. Could make all under Danny Muscutt now back on a sound surface.
Mark Brown

Silk
Sonemos18:00 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

The Punt nap

Global Style (4.10 Brighton)

The Tony Carroll-trained eight-year-old is a previous course-and-distance winner and his recent track form reads 123. Should be capable off his current mark.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Global Style16:10 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Tony Carroll

Speed figures

Hey Lyla (3.20 Chepstow)

Could not match strides with a well-handicapped, progressive rival at Newmarket last time but recorded a personal best on the clock, which is a positive pointer.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Hey Lyla15:20 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket nap

Fool's Gold (4.20 Windsor)

Ran a bit free when sixth on his debut at Newmarket last month, but he is better than he showed there and is expected to make amends before going onto better things for Richard Spencer.
David Milnes

Silk
Fool's Gold16:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Richard Spencer

Dark horse

Sindri (5.05 Chepstow)

Was a clear second at Ripon last time out and first-time cheekpieces could bring the required improvement needed to land this similar event. The booking of 3lb claimer Billy Loughnane is an added positive.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Sindri17:05 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: Michael Bell

Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 18:20, 3 September 2023
icon
