Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Five Towns (6.00 Windsor)

A generally progressive sort, the William Haggas-trained filly finished a good second at Haydock last time behind one who has placed in Listed company twice since. Remains capable of better still.

Matt Gardner

Five Towns 18:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Sonemos (6.00 Windsor)

Below form on soft ground latest but progressive previously. Could make all under Danny Muscutt now back on a sound surface.

Mark Brown

Sonemos 18:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

The Punt nap

Global Style (4.10 Brighton)

The Tony Carroll-trained eight-year-old is a previous course-and-distance winner and his recent track form reads 123. Should be capable off his current mark.

Matt Rennie

Global Style 16:10 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Tony Carroll

Speed figures

Hey Lyla (3.20 Chepstow)

Could not match strides with a well-handicapped, progressive rival at Newmarket last time but recorded a personal best on the clock, which is a positive pointer.

Dave Edwards

Hey Lyla 15:20 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket nap

Fool's Gold (4.20 Windsor)

Ran a bit free when sixth on his debut at Newmarket last month, but he is better than he showed there and is expected to make amends before going onto better things for Richard Spencer.

David Milnes

Fool's Gold 16:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Richard Spencer

Dark horse

Sindri (5.05 Chepstow)

Was a clear second at Ripon last time out and first-time cheekpieces could bring the required improvement needed to land this similar event. The booking of 3lb claimer Billy Loughnane is an added positive.

Jamie Griffith

Sindri 17:05 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Michael Bell

Read these next:

'This is a significant drop in class' - our Monday tipster has three fancies following last week's 14-1 winner

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Brighton, Roscommon and Windsor on Monday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.