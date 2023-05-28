Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Bollin Margaret (5.40 Redcar)

Nothing wrong with her reappearance fourth behind two subsequent winners at Beverley last month and can be excused her latest run on unsuitably soft ground. Drops in grade and the return to a sound surface can see her back to winning ways.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Bollin Margaret17:40 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan (-lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Out Of Mischief (3.05 Leicester)

Has progressed with every outing and looks of interest going up in trip for her handicap debut.
David Toft

Silk
Out Of Mischief15:05 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Garritty (-lb)Tnr: Jedd O'Keeffe

Newmarket nap

Hala Emaraaty (2.50 Redcar)

Picks up just a 3lb penalty for his debut win at Ripon and looked in good shape on the Al Bahathri at the weekend.
David Milnes

Silk
Hala Emaraaty14:50 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Thore Hammer Hansen (-lb)Tnr: Alice Haynes

The Punt nap

Red Astaire (1.45 Redcar) 

Achieved a career-best RPR over a mile at this course on quick ground last year and will be much happier dropping to this trip, having run over middle distances on soft ground in two starts this year. This is a drop in class and he's 7lb lower than when runner-up to a subsequent winner last August.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Red Astaire13:45 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan (-lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

Speed figures

Andaleep (3.45 Windsor)

Performed consistently well last term, made a pleasing return at Newbury recently and is two from four at Windsor.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Andaleep15:45 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote (-lb)Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Dark horse

Oriental Dancer (4.51 Windsor)

Kept on well to finish third in a competitive Newmarket handicap on reappearance and should have more to offer up in trip here.
Simon Giles

Silk
Oriental Dancer16:51 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

Published on 28 May 2023Last updated 18:23, 28 May 2023
icon
