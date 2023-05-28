Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(5.40 Redcar)

Nothing wrong with her reappearance fourth behind two subsequent winners at Beverley last month and can be excused her latest run on unsuitably soft ground. Drops in grade and the return to a sound surface can see her back to winning ways.

Paul Curtis

Bollin Margaret 17:40 Redcar View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(3.05 Leicester)

Has progressed with every outing and looks of interest going up in trip for her handicap debut.

David Toft

Out Of Mischief 15:05 Leicester View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(2.50 Redcar)

Picks up just a 3lb penalty for his debut win at Ripon and looked in good shape on the Al Bahathri at the weekend.

David Milnes

Hala Emaraaty 14:50 Redcar View Racecard

The Punt nap

(1.45 Redcar)

Achieved a career-best RPR over a mile at this course on quick ground last year and will be much happier dropping to this trip, having run over middle distances on soft ground in two starts this year. This is a drop in class and he's 7lb lower than when runner-up to a subsequent winner last August.

Harry Wilson

Red Astaire 13:45 Redcar View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.45 Windsor)

Performed consistently well last term, made a pleasing return at Newbury recently and is two from four at Windsor.

Dave Edwards

Andaleep 15:45 Windsor View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.51 Windsor)

Kept on well to finish third in a competitive Newmarket handicap on reappearance and should have more to offer up in trip here.

Simon Giles

Oriental Dancer 16:51 Windsor View Racecard

Read these next:





Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.