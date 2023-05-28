Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Bollin Margaret (5.40 Redcar)
Nothing wrong with her reappearance fourth behind two subsequent winners at Beverley last month and can be excused her latest run on unsuitably soft ground. Drops in grade and the return to a sound surface can see her back to winning ways.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Out Of Mischief (3.05 Leicester)
Has progressed with every outing and looks of interest going up in trip for her handicap debut.
David Toft
Newmarket nap
Hala Emaraaty (2.50 Redcar)
Picks up just a 3lb penalty for his debut win at Ripon and looked in good shape on the Al Bahathri at the weekend.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Red Astaire (1.45 Redcar)
Achieved a career-best RPR over a mile at this course on quick ground last year and will be much happier dropping to this trip, having run over middle distances on soft ground in two starts this year. This is a drop in class and he's 7lb lower than when runner-up to a subsequent winner last August.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Andaleep (3.45 Windsor)
Performed consistently well last term, made a pleasing return at Newbury recently and is two from four at Windsor.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Oriental Dancer (4.51 Windsor)
Kept on well to finish third in a competitive Newmarket handicap on reappearance and should have more to offer up in trip here.
Simon Giles
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Redcar on Monday
Unlock a week of Epsom exclusives with 50% off Members' Club for three months!
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.