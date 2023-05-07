Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Rock Melody (4.05 Ayr)
Eyecatching efforts in defeat over an inadequate 5f on both starts this year. Now steps back up in trip and is faced with a less competitive race, so can cash in on handy mark.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Biplane (7.05 Newcastle)
Unlucky third on her latest start at Southwell and is on a mark she can win off.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Kath's Toyboy (5.20 Southwell)
Course-and-distance winner last month and just denied last time, with the winner that day scoring again to add lustre to the form.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Coppice (6.35 Newcastle)
Fancied to build on her comeback in the Nell Gwyn. Badly drawn then and has since worked well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Highwaygrey (2.55 Ayr)
Course-and-distance winner who bounced back to form when third over 1m2f at Haydock last time. Good to firm ground should be in his favour too.
Matt Rennie
Dark horse
Brocklesby (8.10 Newcastle)
Showed promise on debut here before two disappointing turf runs. Looked unsuited by soft ground on those outings and of interest back on Tapeta for his handicap debut.
Jamie Griffith
