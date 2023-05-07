Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Rock Melody (4.05 Ayr)

Eyecatching efforts in defeat over an inadequate 5f on both starts this year. Now steps back up in trip and is faced with a less competitive race, so can cash in on handy mark.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Rock Melody16:05 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan (-lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Biplane (7.05 Newcastle)

Unlucky third on her latest start at Southwell and is on a mark she can win off.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Biplane19:05 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Hanagan (-lb)Tnr: John Wainwright

Speed figures

Kath's Toyboy (5.20 Southwell)

Course-and-distance winner last month and just denied last time, with the winner that day scoring again to add lustre to the form.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Kath's Toyboy17:20 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis (-lb)Tnr: Kevin Frost

Newmarket nap

Coppice (6.35 Newcastle)

Fancied to build on her comeback in the Nell Gwyn. Badly drawn then and has since worked well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Silk
Coppice18:35 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

The Punt nap

Highwaygrey (2.55 Ayr)

Course-and-distance winner who bounced back to form when third over 1m2f at Haydock last time. Good to firm ground should be in his favour too.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Highwaygrey14:55 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

Dark horse

Brocklesby (8.10 Newcastle)

Showed promise on debut here before two disappointing turf runs. Looked unsuited by soft ground on those outings and of interest back on Tapeta for his handicap debut.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Brocklesby20:10 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Phil Dennis (-lb)Tnr: Michael Dods

Click here for Monday's Signposts (Essential Subscribers)

Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 18:42, 7 May 2023
