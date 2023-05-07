Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Handicappers' nap

(4.05 Ayr)

Eyecatching efforts in defeat over an inadequate 5f on both starts this year. Now steps back up in trip and is faced with a less competitive race, so can cash in on handy mark.

Matt Gardner

Rock Melody 16:05 Ayr View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(7.05 Newcastle)

Unlucky third on her latest start at Southwell and is on a mark she can win off.

Steffan Edwards

Biplane 19:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Speed figures

(5.20 Southwell)

Course-and-distance winner last month and just denied last time, with the winner that day scoring again to add lustre to the form.

Dave Edwards

Kath's Toyboy 17:20 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(6.35 Newcastle)

Fancied to build on her comeback in the Nell Gwyn. Badly drawn then and has since worked well on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

Coppice 18:35 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.55 Ayr)

Course-and-distance winner who bounced back to form when third over 1m2f at Haydock last time. Good to firm ground should be in his favour too.

Matt Rennie

Highwaygrey 14:55 Ayr View Racecard

Dark horse

(8.10 Newcastle)

Showed promise on debut here before two disappointing turf runs. Looked unsuited by soft ground on those outings and of interest back on Tapeta for his handicap debut.

Jamie Griffith

Brocklesby 20:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.