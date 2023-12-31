Racing Post logo
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eye-catcher

Nine Tenths (4.15 Newcastle) 

The William Haggas-trained filly quickened up well to win at Wolverhampton last time, taking her all-weather record to two wins from two starts, and a 9lb rise may not stop her following up.
Steffan Edwards

The Punt nap

Cloudy Glen (1.30 Cheltenham)

Trained by Venetia Williams, the gelding ran a big race when fifth in the Coral Gold Cup and can improve again. He's won twice on heavy ground and will relish testing conditions, while the yard is in impressive form.
Liam Headd 

Speed figures

Cancel Dubai (5.15 Newcastle)

A dual course-and-distance winner, he has a 50 per cent strike-rate on a synthetic surface and can provide Harry Charlton with his first success as the sole licence holder.
Dave Edwards

West Country nap

Jewel Allen (3.55 Exeter)

Brother to Envoi Allen who was second to smart Tellherthename in a point-to-point. Highly regarded type should be too good on his rules debut.
James Stevens

Handicappers' nap

Jimmy Chou Pecos AA (2.30 Catterick)

Has failed to fire on two previous runs in Britain, but the lightly raced John McConnell-trained runner will be very hard to beat if reproducing his Irish form.
Steve Mason

Dark horse

Madaket (1.00 Exeter)

Possibly found the ground too lively when disappointing last time out but the form of his cosy success on his handicap debut at Chepstow has been very well advertised since. He remains open to plenty of improvement and could bounce back here.
Olly Eden

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 31 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 19:16, 31 December 2023

