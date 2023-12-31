Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eye-catcher
Nine Tenths (4.15 Newcastle)
The William Haggas-trained filly quickened up well to win at Wolverhampton last time, taking her all-weather record to two wins from two starts, and a 9lb rise may not stop her following up.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Cloudy Glen (1.30 Cheltenham)
Trained by Venetia Williams, the gelding ran a big race when fifth in the Coral Gold Cup and can improve again. He's won twice on heavy ground and will relish testing conditions, while the yard is in impressive form.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Cancel Dubai (5.15 Newcastle)
A dual course-and-distance winner, he has a 50 per cent strike-rate on a synthetic surface and can provide Harry Charlton with his first success as the sole licence holder.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Jewel Allen (3.55 Exeter)
Brother to Envoi Allen who was second to smart Tellherthename in a point-to-point. Highly regarded type should be too good on his rules debut.
James Stevens
Handicappers' nap
Jimmy Chou Pecos AA (2.30 Catterick)
Has failed to fire on two previous runs in Britain, but the lightly raced John McConnell-trained runner will be very hard to beat if reproducing his Irish form.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Madaket (1.00 Exeter)
Possibly found the ground too lively when disappointing last time out but the form of his cosy success on his handicap debut at Chepstow has been very well advertised since. He remains open to plenty of improvement and could bounce back here.
Olly Eden
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
'This is his Gold Cup' - Richard Birch has four fancies to kick off 2024
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Cheltenham and Musselburgh on New Year's Day
