TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Queens Gamble (2.02 Warwick)

Won two Cheltenham bumpers before being beaten by Dysart Enos, who franked the form in a Grade 2 at Aintree. Should get off the mark at the first attempt over hurdles.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Queens Gamble14:02 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes (-lb)Tnr: Oliver Sherwood

Newmarket nap

Ponga (2.18 Beverley)

Ran very well to be second on debut at Kempton and the Michael Bell-trained youngster has since impressed on Racecourse Side.
David Milnes

Silk
Ponga14:18 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch (-lb)Tnr: Michael Bell

Handicappers' nap

Dercol (2.23 Bath)

Looks to have been brought along gradually but still improved by the run on first three starts. Open to further progress now making handicap debut under good-value claimer.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Dercol14:23 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (5lb)Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Eyecatcher

Yeats Star (5.05 Down Royal)

Shaped with plenty of promise on his debut and this gelding, closely related to a bumper winner, is expected to progress from the experience.
David Toft

Silk
Yeats Star17:05 Down Royal
View Racecard
Jky: Mr H C Swan (5lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Speed figures

River Usk (3.28 Beverley)

Runner-up from an unfavourable draw on his Catterick return recently, he can gain a deserved initial success.
Dave Edwards

Silk
River Usk15:28 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr (-lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey

Dark horse

Before Midnight (4.50 Kempton)

Ran well for a long way at Aintree last time out before making a mistake three out that seemingly put an end to any chance of making a challenge. Drops 3lb for that effort and tackles calmer waters here.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Before Midnight16:50 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Sam Thomas

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing  

Published on 30 April 2023Last updated 19:22, 30 April 2023
