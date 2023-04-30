Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

(2.02 Warwick)

Won two Cheltenham bumpers before being beaten by Dysart Enos, who franked the form in a Grade 2 at Aintree. Should get off the mark at the first attempt over hurdles.

Charlie Huggins

Queens Gamble 14:02 Warwick

Newmarket nap

(2.18 Beverley)

Ran very well to be second on debut at Kempton and the Michael Bell-trained youngster has since impressed on Racecourse Side.

David Milnes

Ponga 14:18 Beverley

Handicappers' nap

(2.23 Bath)

Looks to have been brought along gradually but still improved by the run on first three starts. Open to further progress now making handicap debut under good-value claimer.

Matt Gardner

Dercol 14:23 Bath

Eyecatcher

(5.05 Down Royal)

Shaped with plenty of promise on his debut and this gelding, closely related to a bumper winner, is expected to progress from the experience.

David Toft

Yeats Star 17:05 Down Royal

Speed figures

(3.28 Beverley)

Runner-up from an unfavourable draw on his Catterick return recently, he can gain a deserved initial success.

Dave Edwards

River Usk 15:28 Beverley

Dark horse

(4.50 Kempton)

Ran well for a long way at Aintree last time out before making a mistake three out that seemingly put an end to any chance of making a challenge. Drops 3lb for that effort and tackles calmer waters here.

Sam Hardy

Before Midnight 16:50 Kempton

