Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
The Punt nap
Queens Gamble (2.02 Warwick)
Won two Cheltenham bumpers before being beaten by Dysart Enos, who franked the form in a Grade 2 at Aintree. Should get off the mark at the first attempt over hurdles.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
Ponga (2.18 Beverley)
Ran very well to be second on debut at Kempton and the Michael Bell-trained youngster has since impressed on Racecourse Side.
David Milnes
Handicappers' nap
Dercol (2.23 Bath)
Looks to have been brought along gradually but still improved by the run on first three starts. Open to further progress now making handicap debut under good-value claimer.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Yeats Star (5.05 Down Royal)
Shaped with plenty of promise on his debut and this gelding, closely related to a bumper winner, is expected to progress from the experience.
David Toft
Speed figures
River Usk (3.28 Beverley)
Runner-up from an unfavourable draw on his Catterick return recently, he can gain a deserved initial success.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Before Midnight (4.50 Kempton)
Ran well for a long way at Aintree last time out before making a mistake three out that seemingly put an end to any chance of making a challenge. Drops 3lb for that effort and tackles calmer waters here.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing
