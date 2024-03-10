Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Just Over Land (3.10 Taunton)
Brother to the stable's 139-rated Good Risk At All, he looked much improved by a wind operation when winning easily at Lingfield last month and a revised mark of 110 could still prove generous for the Sam Thomas-trained five-year-old.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Uncle Dick (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Has steadily dropped in the weights since three Brighton wins last autumn, but was a big eyecatcher over course and distance in October and suggested his turn was near at Kempton last month. Georgia Dobie gets aboard for the first time since his last win and a 2lb drop can only help.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Thelastwinterarrow (8.30 Wolverhampton)
Dylan Cunha's filly didn't get home over 1m3f last time, but she made much of the running and showed enough to be of interest down in distance on this drop into classified company.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Schmilsson (2.50 Stratford)
Clocked an above-average time figure for the grade when second in a Ludlow novice hurdle. Looks to be on a decent mark on his handicap debut for the red-hot Olly Murphy.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Hi Hoh Tonto (5.30 Wolverhampton)
Offered little in beating only one home in his first five starts, but there were shoots of promise when showing up well before fading late on at Southwell last time. Enters handicaps off a lowly mark and it wouldn't be a surprise if he builds on his latest effort.
Tom Gibbings
West Country nap
Lady Balko (4.10 Taunton)
Hat-trick seeker won well here last time and still looks to be improving.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Published on 10 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:10, 10 March 2024
