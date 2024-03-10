Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Just Over Land (3.10 Taunton)

Brother to the stable's 139-rated Good Risk At All, he looked much improved by a wind operation when winning easily at Lingfield last month and a revised mark of 110 could still prove generous for the Sam Thomas-trained five-year-old.

Steve Mason

Just Over Land 15:10 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Sam Thomas

The Punt nap

Uncle Dick (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Has steadily dropped in the weights since three Brighton wins last autumn, but was a big eyecatcher over course and distance in October and suggested his turn was near at Kempton last month. Georgia Dobie gets aboard for the first time since his last win and a 2lb drop can only help.

Harry Wilson

Uncle Dick 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Georgia Dobie (3lb) Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Eyecatcher

Thelastwinterarrow (8.30 Wolverhampton)

Dylan Cunha's filly didn't get home over 1m3f last time, but she made much of the running and showed enough to be of interest down in distance on this drop into classified company.

Steffan Edwards

Thelastwinterarrow 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Speed figures

Schmilsson (2.50 Stratford)

Clocked an above-average time figure for the grade when second in a Ludlow novice hurdle. Looks to be on a decent mark on his handicap debut for the red-hot Olly Murphy.

Craig Thake

Schmilsson 14:50 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gregory Tnr: Olly Murphy

Dark horse

Hi Hoh Tonto (5.30 Wolverhampton)

Offered little in beating only one home in his first five starts, but there were shoots of promise when showing up well before fading late on at Southwell last time. Enters handicaps off a lowly mark and it wouldn't be a surprise if he builds on his latest effort.

Tom Gibbings

Hi Hoh Tonto 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Colin Teague

West Country nap

Lady Balko (4.10 Taunton)

Hat-trick seeker won well here last time and still looks to be improving.

James Stevens

Lady Balko 16:10 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read this next:

'This looks a golden opportunity' - our in-form tipster gets the party started early with three Monday wagers

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

