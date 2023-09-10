Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Seddon (4.30 Galway)

Cheltenham Festival winner earlier this year and followed up over hurdles at the Punchestown equivalent in April. Is now 9lb higher but the John McConnell-trained ten-year-old made an encouraging return on the Flat at Killarney last time.

Matt Rennie

Newmarket nap

No Diggity (4.05 Brighton)

A recent winner over course and distance, the seven-year-old goes well for Luke Morris and can follow up.

David Milnes

No Diggity 16:05 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Martin Dunne

Handicappers' nap

Balqaa (5.30 Newcastle)

Back down to the same mark from which she won a similar race over course and distance last September, the 5lb claim of Christian Howarth effectively lowers her mark further and she can notch a third win on the Newcastle Tapeta.

Paul Curtis

Balqaa 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Christian Howarth (5lb) Tnr: Stella Barclay

Eyecatcher

Turquoise Diamond (5.45 Brighton)

Hinted at better to come with her staying-on effort from off the pace at Epsom, and Tom Marquand takes over in the saddle this time.

Steffan Edwards

Turquoise Diamond 17:45 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Robusto (4.55 Newcastle)

Almost equalled his best speed figure when third at Lingfield recently and may record his third win of the season.

Dave Edwards

Robusto 16:55 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Morgan Cole (5lb) Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Polly The Rocket (6.30 Newcastle)

Showed a good level of form on her debut at Pontefract to finish third. She has to bounce back from a couple of lesser efforts since but enters handicaps off a fair mark and is one to keep a close eye on.

Tom Gibbings

Polly The Rocket 18:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Craig Lidster

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips at Galway, Newton Abbot and Perth on Monday

'She would have gone very close with any luck in running' - our Monday tipster has four fancies

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.