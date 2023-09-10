Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Seddon (4.30 Galway)

Cheltenham Festival winner earlier this year and followed up over hurdles at the Punchestown equivalent in April. Is now 9lb higher but the John McConnell-trained ten-year-old made an encouraging return on the Flat at Killarney last time.
Matt Rennie 

Newmarket nap

No Diggity (4.05 Brighton)

A recent winner over course and distance, the seven-year-old goes well for Luke Morris and can follow up.
David Milnes

Silk
No Diggity16:05 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Martin Dunne

Handicappers' nap

Balqaa (5.30 Newcastle)

Back down to the same mark from which she won a similar race over course and distance last September, the 5lb claim of Christian Howarth effectively lowers her mark further and she can notch a third win on the Newcastle Tapeta.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Balqaa17:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Christian Howarth (5lb)Tnr: Stella Barclay

Eyecatcher

Turquoise Diamond (5.45 Brighton)

Hinted at better to come with her staying-on effort from off the pace at Epsom, and Tom Marquand takes over in the saddle this time.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Turquoise Diamond17:45 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Robusto (4.55 Newcastle)

Almost equalled his best speed figure when third at Lingfield recently and may record his third win of the season.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Robusto16:55 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Morgan Cole (5lb)Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Polly The Rocket (6.30 Newcastle)

Showed a good level of form on her debut at Pontefract to finish third. She has to bounce back from a couple of lesser efforts since but enters handicaps off a fair mark and is one to keep a close eye on. 
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Polly The Rocket18:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: Craig Lidster

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 10 September 2023Last updated 19:04, 10 September 2023
