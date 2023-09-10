Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Seddon (4.30 Galway)
Cheltenham Festival winner earlier this year and followed up over hurdles at the Punchestown equivalent in April. Is now 9lb higher but the John McConnell-trained ten-year-old made an encouraging return on the Flat at Killarney last time.
Matt Rennie
No Diggity (4.05 Brighton)
A recent winner over course and distance, the seven-year-old goes well for Luke Morris and can follow up.
David Milnes
Balqaa (5.30 Newcastle)
Back down to the same mark from which she won a similar race over course and distance last September, the 5lb claim of Christian Howarth effectively lowers her mark further and she can notch a third win on the Newcastle Tapeta.
Paul Curtis
Turquoise Diamond (5.45 Brighton)
Hinted at better to come with her staying-on effort from off the pace at Epsom, and Tom Marquand takes over in the saddle this time.
Steffan Edwards
Robusto (4.55 Newcastle)
Almost equalled his best speed figure when third at Lingfield recently and may record his third win of the season.
Dave Edwards
Polly The Rocket (6.30 Newcastle)
Showed a good level of form on her debut at Pontefract to finish third. She has to bounce back from a couple of lesser efforts since but enters handicaps off a fair mark and is one to keep a close eye on.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
