Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Ballycoose (3.05 Ayr)

Stuart Crawford’s runner showed improved form, despite idling, to win at this course on his chase debut and, although down in trip, can follow up.

Richard Young

Ballycoose 15:05 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: S R B Crawford

Handicappers' nap

Eire Street (3.35 Ayr)

Showed improved form when bolting up on his handicap debut at Carlisle last week and looks up to defying a 7lb penalty over a trip that should suit under Danny McMenamin.

Steve Mason

Eire Street 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Jackie Stephen

The Punt nap

Windance (3.20 Plumpton)

Trained by Anthony Honeyball, the nine-year-old returns from a lengthy break but he is a consistent performer and should relish both the conditions and the trip.

Liam Headd

Windance 15:20 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Mr Chad Bament (7lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Speed figures

Asgard's Captain (4.55 Wolverhampton)

A course winner last month, he found one too good at Newcastle recently but reached a new high on the stopwatch and can concede weight all round.

Dave Edwards

Asgard's Captain 16:55 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mr Fletcher Yarham (3lb) Tnr: Dylan Cunha

West Country nap

Only Fools (5.05 Plumpton)

In excellent form since stepping up in trip and travelled best when third last time. Should continue her good spell.

James Stevens

Only Fools 17:05 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Dark horse

Sax Appeal (8.30 Wolverhampton)

Slowly away and was left poorly placed as a result last time out at Kempton to muster any sort of challenge. Drops in class and has a good draw to take advantage of if able to get away on terms.

Tom Gibbings

Sax Appeal 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Archie Young (7lb) Tnr: Charlie Johnston

