Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Ballycoose (3.05 Ayr)
Stuart Crawford’s runner showed improved form, despite idling, to win at this course on his chase debut and, although down in trip, can follow up.
Richard Young
Handicappers' nap
Eire Street (3.35 Ayr)
Showed improved form when bolting up on his handicap debut at Carlisle last week and looks up to defying a 7lb penalty over a trip that should suit under Danny McMenamin.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Windance (3.20 Plumpton)
Trained by Anthony Honeyball, the nine-year-old returns from a lengthy break but he is a consistent performer and should relish both the conditions and the trip.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Asgard's Captain (4.55 Wolverhampton)
A course winner last month, he found one too good at Newcastle recently but reached a new high on the stopwatch and can concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Only Fools (5.05 Plumpton)
In excellent form since stepping up in trip and travelled best when third last time. Should continue her good spell.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Sax Appeal (8.30 Wolverhampton)
Slowly away and was left poorly placed as a result last time out at Kempton to muster any sort of challenge. Drops in class and has a good draw to take advantage of if able to get away on terms.
Tom Gibbings
Read this next:
Richard's Birch play of the day at Ayr
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Plumpton on Monday
'He makes considerable punting appeal' - our Monday tipster bids to follow up last week's 11-4 and 5-2 winners
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 25 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 25 February 2024