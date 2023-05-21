Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

(5.40 Redcar)

Broke his duck smoothly at Bath five days ago and can strike again over this longer trip.

Dave Edwards

Galilaeus 17:40 Redcar View Racecard

Newmarket nap

(8.05 Windsor)

Sir Mark Prescott's last three runners have won and this three-year-old is expected to extend the run after some decent work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Brave Knight 20:05 Windsor View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.10 Ffos Las)

Fourth behind a subsequent winner last time and can build on that handicap debut now upped in trip.

Charlie Huggins

Letterston Lady 14:10 Ffos Las View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(5.05 Redcar)

Pulled nicely clear of the rest when runner-up at Musselburgh last week and holds solid claims racing off the same mark.

Paul Curtis

Mr Jetman 17:05 Redcar View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(2.55 Redcar)

Caught the eye running on late on his debut and might improve past a few with more experience.

Steffan Edwards

Paradise Row 14:55 Redcar View Racecard

Dark horse

(6.35 Windsor)

Shaped with promise over an inadequate trip last time out, step back up to 6f will suit and he is down to his last winning mark.

Jake Aldrich

Zero Carbon 18:35 Windsor View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.