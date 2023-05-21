Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Galilaeus (5.40 Redcar)

Broke his duck smoothly at Bath five days ago and can strike again over this longer trip.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Galilaeus17:40 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch (-lb)Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap

Brave Knight (8.05 Windsor)

Sir Mark Prescott's last three runners have won and this three-year-old is expected to extend the run after some decent work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes

Silk
Brave Knight20:05 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

The Punt nap

Letterston Lady (2.10 Ffos Las)

Fourth behind a subsequent winner last time and can build on that handicap debut now upped in trip.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Letterston Lady14:10 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen (-lb)Tnr: Peter Bowen

Handicappers' nap

Mr Jetman (5.05 Redcar)

Pulled nicely clear of the rest when runner-up at Musselburgh last week and holds solid claims racing off the same mark.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Mr Jetman17:05 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James (-lb)Tnr: Grant Tuer

Eyecatcher

Paradise Row (2.55 Redcar)

Caught the eye running on late on his debut and might improve past a few with more experience.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Paradise Row14:55 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle (-lb)Tnr: William Knight

Dark horse

Zero Carbon (6.35 Windsor)

Shaped with promise over an inadequate trip last time out, step back up to 6f will suit and he is down to his last winning mark.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Zero Carbon18:35 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hughes

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing

Published on 21 May 2023Last updated 18:15, 21 May 2023
more inFree tips
