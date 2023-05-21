Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Speed figures
Galilaeus (5.40 Redcar)
Broke his duck smoothly at Bath five days ago and can strike again over this longer trip.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Brave Knight (8.05 Windsor)
Sir Mark Prescott's last three runners have won and this three-year-old is expected to extend the run after some decent work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Letterston Lady (2.10 Ffos Las)
Fourth behind a subsequent winner last time and can build on that handicap debut now upped in trip.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Mr Jetman (5.05 Redcar)
Pulled nicely clear of the rest when runner-up at Musselburgh last week and holds solid claims racing off the same mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Paradise Row (2.55 Redcar)
Caught the eye running on late on his debut and might improve past a few with more experience.
Steffan Edwards
Dark horse
Zero Carbon (6.35 Windsor)
Shaped with promise over an inadequate trip last time out, step back up to 6f will suit and he is down to his last winning mark.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Monday
'She's well worth another chance' - our Monday tipster has four fancies as he bids to follow up last week's winner
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.