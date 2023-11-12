Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
West Country nap
Crebilly (2.15 Carlisle)
Impressive winner on final start over hurdles at Sandown. Looks the class act here and should be hard to beat.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
One For The Ladies (6.30 Wolverhampton)
Failed to settle over course-and-distance last month, yet still finished third and reappears off the same mark under Joanna Mason.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Aucunrisque (1.05 Carlisle)
Landed the Betfair Hurdle last season as well as finishing second in a Grade 2 novice chase. The Chris Gordon-trained seven-year-old will be fitter than on his return and sets the form standard.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Jack The Savage (4.00 Kempton)
Showed improved form back in a hood when opening his account over hurdles at Huntingdon and the Laura Horsfall-trained six-year-old should go well in a competitive handicap.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
All The King's Men (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Just denied when returning from a lengthy absence over course and distance recently and can gain deserved rewards for his consistency.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Operatic Artist (4.30 Wolverhampton)
Belied 40-1 odds on second start for Ollie Sangster, keeping on well to not be beaten far in third. Runs off the same mark again here and in with a shout if first-time cheekpieces can eke out a bit more.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
