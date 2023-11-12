Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

West Country nap

Crebilly (2.15 Carlisle)

Impressive winner on final start over hurdles at Sandown. Looks the class act here and should be hard to beat.

James Stevens

Crebilly 14:15 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Eyecatcher

One For The Ladies (6.30 Wolverhampton)

Failed to settle over course-and-distance last month, yet still finished third and reappears off the same mark under Joanna Mason.

Marcus Buckland

One For The Ladies 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

The Punt nap

Aucunrisque (1.05 Carlisle)

Landed the Betfair Hurdle last season as well as finishing second in a Grade 2 novice chase. The Chris Gordon-trained seven-year-old will be fitter than on his return and sets the form standard.

Matt Rennie

Aucunrisque 13:05 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Handicappers' nap

Jack The Savage (4.00 Kempton)

Showed improved form back in a hood when opening his account over hurdles at Huntingdon and the Laura Horsfall-trained six-year-old should go well in a competitive handicap.

Steve Mason

Jack The Savage 16:00 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Alice Stevens (3lb) Tnr: Laura Horsfall

Speed figures

All The King's Men (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Just denied when returning from a lengthy absence over course and distance recently and can gain deserved rewards for his consistency.

Dave Edwards

All The King's Men 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Operatic Artist (4.30 Wolverhampton)

Belied 40-1 odds on second start for Ollie Sangster, keeping on well to not be beaten far in third. Runs off the same mark again here and in with a shout if first-time cheekpieces can eke out a bit more.

Tom Gibbings

Operatic Artist 16:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

