TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

West Country nap

Crebilly (2.15 Carlisle)

Impressive winner on final start over hurdles at Sandown. Looks the class act here and should be hard to beat.
James Stevens

Silk
Crebilly14:15 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Eyecatcher

One For The Ladies (6.30 Wolverhampton)

Failed to settle over course-and-distance last month, yet still finished third and reappears off the same mark under Joanna Mason.  
Marcus Buckland

Silk
One For The Ladies18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

The Punt nap

Aucunrisque (1.05 Carlisle)

Landed the Betfair Hurdle last season as well as finishing second in a Grade 2 novice chase. The Chris Gordon-trained seven-year-old will be fitter than on his return and sets the form standard.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Aucunrisque13:05 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Handicappers' nap

Jack The Savage (4.00 Kempton)

Showed improved form back in a hood when opening his account over hurdles at Huntingdon and the Laura Horsfall-trained six-year-old should go well in a competitive handicap.
Steve Mason

Silk
Jack The Savage16:00 Kempton
View Racecard
Jky: Alice Stevens (3lb)Tnr: Laura Horsfall

Speed figures

All The King's Men (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Just denied when returning from a lengthy absence over course and distance recently and can gain deserved rewards for his consistency.
Dave Edwards

Silk
All The King's Men19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Operatic Artist (4.30 Wolverhampton)

Belied 40-1 odds on second start for Ollie Sangster, keeping on well to not be beaten far in third. Runs off the same mark again here and in with a shout if first-time cheekpieces can eke out a bit more.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Operatic Artist16:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Alec Voikhansky Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Published on 12 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:58, 12 November 2023

