Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Folk Star (4.30 Thirsk)

Promise in three qualifying runs for this handicap debut and bred to appreciate step up in trip.
Mark Brown

Silk
Folk Star16:30 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: David Simcock

The Punt nap

Tajawal (2.15 Ayr)

Delivered a career-best performance based on Racing Post Ratings when third at Wolverhampton in April, the form of which has been franked with the first and second winning since. He has the ability to break his maiden for joint-trainers Simon and Ed Crisford, who boast a 25 per cent strike-rate at the track.
Liam Headd

Silk
Tajawal14:15 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Handicappers' nap

Hail Sezer (4.00 Thirsk)

In-form sort who was unlucky not to make it three wins from his last four races when second at Wetherby last time. Up 2lb in the weights but still looks well treated.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Hail Sezer16:00 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Tony Hamilton Tnr: Geoffrey Harker

Speed figures

Alethiometer (2.45 Ayr)

Runner-up over a mile on her seasonal return at Redcar recently, she has scored twice over this shorter trip and can concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Alethiometer14:45 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Michael Dods

Dark horse

Bresson (7.15 Windsor)

Should come on for his seasonal reappearance at Goodwood nine days ago. The handicapper has dropped him 1lb for that run and he's potentially well in for the in-form Gosden stable.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Bresson19:15 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

Sabah Al Ward (5.45 Windsor)

Fancied to make his first start for George Boughey a successful one after some decent work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Sabah Al Ward17:45 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing  

Read these next:

'Everything looks in place for a big run' - Richard Birch bids to follow up last week's 8-1 winner 

Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch gets stuck into the £100,000 guarantee on Monday 

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 4 June 2023Last updated 19:09, 4 June 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips