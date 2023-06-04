Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Folk Star (4.30 Thirsk)
Promise in three qualifying runs for this handicap debut and bred to appreciate step up in trip.
Mark Brown
Tajawal (2.15 Ayr)
Delivered a career-best performance based on Racing Post Ratings when third at Wolverhampton in April, the form of which has been franked with the first and second winning since. He has the ability to break his maiden for joint-trainers Simon and Ed Crisford, who boast a 25 per cent strike-rate at the track.
Liam Headd
Hail Sezer (4.00 Thirsk)
In-form sort who was unlucky not to make it three wins from his last four races when second at Wetherby last time. Up 2lb in the weights but still looks well treated.
Matt Gardner
Alethiometer (2.45 Ayr)
Runner-up over a mile on her seasonal return at Redcar recently, she has scored twice over this shorter trip and can concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards
Bresson (7.15 Windsor)
Should come on for his seasonal reappearance at Goodwood nine days ago. The handicapper has dropped him 1lb for that run and he's potentially well in for the in-form Gosden stable.
Sam Hardy
Sabah Al Ward (5.45 Windsor)
Fancied to make his first start for George Boughey a successful one after some decent work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late.
David Milnes
