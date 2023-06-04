Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Folk Star (4.30 Thirsk)

Promise in three qualifying runs for this handicap debut and bred to appreciate step up in trip.

Mark Brown

Folk Star 16:30 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: David Simcock

The Punt nap

Tajawal (2.15 Ayr)

Delivered a career-best performance based on Racing Post Ratings when third at Wolverhampton in April, the form of which has been franked with the first and second winning since. He has the ability to break his maiden for joint-trainers Simon and Ed Crisford, who boast a 25 per cent strike-rate at the track.

Liam Headd



Tajawal 14:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Handicappers' nap

Hail Sezer (4.00 Thirsk)

In-form sort who was unlucky not to make it three wins from his last four races when second at Wetherby last time. Up 2lb in the weights but still looks well treated.

Matt Gardner

Hail Sezer 16:00 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Tony Hamilton Tnr: Geoffrey Harker

Speed figures

Alethiometer (2.45 Ayr)

Runner-up over a mile on her seasonal return at Redcar recently, she has scored twice over this shorter trip and can concede weight all round.

Dave Edwards

Alethiometer 14:45 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Michael Dods

Dark horse

Bresson (7.15 Windsor)

Should come on for his seasonal reappearance at Goodwood nine days ago. The handicapper has dropped him 1lb for that run and he's potentially well in for the in-form Gosden stable.

Sam Hardy



Bresson 19:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

Sabah Al Ward (5.45 Windsor)

Fancied to make his first start for George Boughey a successful one after some decent work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late.

David Milnes

Sabah Al Ward 17:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read these next:

'Everything looks in place for a big run' - Richard Birch bids to follow up last week's 8-1 winner

Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch gets stuck into the £100,000 guarantee on Monday

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.