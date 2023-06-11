Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Imperial Dream (4.00 Lingfield)
Sir Mark Prescott's three-year-old has been showing up well in his work on the Al Bahathri and is expected to make a winning reappearance.
David Milnes
Swayze (7.10 Windsor)
Made no mistake at Haydock last month earning a personal best timewise and may still be ahead of his revised mark.
Dave Edwards
Faerie Cutlass (4.15 Southwell)
Appreciated the step up in trip when scoring on her second handicap start at Worcester last month and can follow up off a 3lb higher mark.
Charlie Huggins
Mr Freedom (8.40 Windsor)
Easy winner of both flat starts this year and still looks favourably treated relative to his improved hurdles form in the spring.
Paul Curtis
Milbanke (8.30 Pontefract)
Ran well when dropped to this trip at Doncaster and has more to offer.
Ron Wood
Bedford Flyer (7.10 Windsor)
Two good runs at York this season since switching yards. This is less competitive than those and should go well with conditions to suit.
Rob Sutton
