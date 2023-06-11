Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Imperial Dream (4.00 Lingfield)

Sir Mark Prescott's three-year-old has been showing up well in his work on the Al Bahathri and is expected to make a winning reappearance.

David Milnes

Imperial Dream 16:00 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Swayze (7.10 Windsor)

Made no mistake at Haydock last month earning a personal best timewise and may still be ahead of his revised mark.

Dave Edwards

Swayze 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

The Punt nap

Faerie Cutlass (4.15 Southwell)

Appreciated the step up in trip when scoring on her second handicap start at Worcester last month and can follow up off a 3lb higher mark.

Charlie Huggins

Faerie Cutlass 16:15 Southwell View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Handicappers' nap

Mr Freedom (8.40 Windsor)

Easy winner of both flat starts this year and still looks favourably treated relative to his improved hurdles form in the spring.

Paul Curtis

Mr Freedom 20:40 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Sheena West

Eyecatcher

Milbanke (8.30 Pontefract)

Ran well when dropped to this trip at Doncaster and has more to offer.

Ron Wood

Milbanke 20:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Ruth Carr

Dark horse

Bedford Flyer (7.10 Windsor)

Two good runs at York this season since switching yards. This is less competitive than those and should go well with conditions to suit.

Rob Sutton

Bedford Flyer 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Michael Appleby

