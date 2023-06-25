Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Montevideo (7.40 Windsor)

Has improved with every run and could easily get her own way in front on this handicap debut.

Richard Young

Montevideo 19:40 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

The Punt nap

No Recollection (4.00 Southwell)

Won in ready style on his second start for Sam England in a Worcester handicap hurdle last time and a 6lb rise shouldn't stop him going in again.

Harry Wilson

No Recollection 16:00 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Handicappers' nap

Montevideo (7.40 Windsor)

Has improved with each run and far from disgraced behind a couple of well-related fillies at Haydock last time. Makes her handicap debut off a fair mark and is bred to do better still.

Paul Curtis

Montevideo 19:40 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket nap

Live In The Moment (6.35 Windsor)

May enjoy the return to a more conventional track after gallant second at Catterick last time and is well drawn under Christian Howarth.

David Milnes

Live In The Moment 18:35 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Christian Howarth (5lb) Tnr: Alice Haynes

Speed figures

Alpina Express (7.10 Windsor)

Has won both starts on turf, improving her speed figure each time, and can complete a hat-trick despite the burden of top weight.

Dave Edwards

Alpina Express 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Afterlife (6.35 Windsor)

Should improve a bundle from this month's first run for new stable and plenty of promise in Newbury victory on final start last season.

Sam Hardy

Afterlife 18:35 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Robert Cowell

