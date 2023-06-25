Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Montevideo (7.40 Windsor)
Has improved with every run and could easily get her own way in front on this handicap debut.
Richard Young
No Recollection (4.00 Southwell)
Won in ready style on his second start for Sam England in a Worcester handicap hurdle last time and a 6lb rise shouldn't stop him going in again.
Harry Wilson
Montevideo (7.40 Windsor)
Has improved with each run and far from disgraced behind a couple of well-related fillies at Haydock last time. Makes her handicap debut off a fair mark and is bred to do better still.
Paul Curtis
Live In The Moment (6.35 Windsor)
May enjoy the return to a more conventional track after gallant second at Catterick last time and is well drawn under Christian Howarth.
David Milnes
Alpina Express (7.10 Windsor)
Has won both starts on turf, improving her speed figure each time, and can complete a hat-trick despite the burden of top weight.
Dave Edwards
Afterlife (6.35 Windsor)
Should improve a bundle from this month's first run for new stable and plenty of promise in Newbury victory on final start last season.
Sam Hardy
Read this next . . .
'She comes from a race that has worked out supremely well' - our Monday tipster provides four fancies
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.