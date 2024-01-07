Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Margot Robbie (6.30 Newcastle)

Showed ability on her second start when racing over this course and distance, and the visor she wore that day returns. She's down in grade and open to a bit of improvement for Geoff Oldroyd.
Steffan Edwards

Margot Robbie18:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

The Punt nap

The Caltonian (7.00 Newcastle)

Linda Perratt-trained five-year-old is very consistent and can defy an 8lb rise in the weights for his recent course success.
Matt Rennie

The Caltonian19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb)Tnr: Linda Perratt

Handicappers' nap

Sawpit Sienna (4.05 Taunton)

Won this race off a higher mark last year and shaped as if she was returning to form last time for Sam Drinkwater. Decent conditional Ned Fox teamed up with the stable to land a gamble at Hereford on Thursday.
Steve Mason

Sawpit Sienna16:05 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Ned Fox (5lb)Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

Speed figures

Desert Raider (5.30 Newcastle)

Warranted the highest speed figures on the card when scoring with authority at Lingfield four days ago for Charlie Johnston and can make light work of his penalty.
Dave Edwards

Desert Raider17:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

West Country

Regatta De Blanc (3.30 Taunton)

Has looked extremely smart in point wins and appeals as a likely improver taking on older horses here. She gets plenty of weight and can establish her spring festival credentials.
James Stevens

Regatta De Blanc15:30 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Mr William Biddick Tnr: Will Biddick

Dark horse

Little Ted (5.00 Newcastle)

Won over course and distance in July and produced two decent efforts back here in November. He has a strong chance back from a break.
Rob Sutton

Little Ted17:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: Tim Easterby

Published on 7 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:33, 7 January 2024

