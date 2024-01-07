Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Margot Robbie (6.30 Newcastle)
Showed ability on her second start when racing over this course and distance, and the visor she wore that day returns. She's down in grade and open to a bit of improvement for Geoff Oldroyd.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
The Caltonian (7.00 Newcastle)
Linda Perratt-trained five-year-old is very consistent and can defy an 8lb rise in the weights for his recent course success.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Sawpit Sienna (4.05 Taunton)
Won this race off a higher mark last year and shaped as if she was returning to form last time for Sam Drinkwater. Decent conditional Ned Fox teamed up with the stable to land a gamble at Hereford on Thursday.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Desert Raider (5.30 Newcastle)
Warranted the highest speed figures on the card when scoring with authority at Lingfield four days ago for Charlie Johnston and can make light work of his penalty.
Dave Edwards
West Country
Regatta De Blanc (3.30 Taunton)
Has looked extremely smart in point wins and appeals as a likely improver taking on older horses here. She gets plenty of weight and can establish her spring festival credentials.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Little Ted (5.00 Newcastle)
Won over course and distance in July and produced two decent efforts back here in November. He has a strong chance back from a break.
Rob Sutton
