Monday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Houston Texas (4.00 Carlisle)
Took his record at Carlisle to 4-4 on reappearance in November, with the manner of victory suggesting there was more to come. Better can be expected than last time, when out of the weights in a much better race, and he can notch another course success for Nicky Richards.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Fainche (5.10 Carlisle)
Really caught the eye for Micky Hammond last time at Wetherby, and should enjoy the extra distance today.
David Toft
Handicappers' nap
Fainche (5.10 Carlisle)
Finished full of running on her second start for the Micky Hammond yard at Wetherby last month and should be suited by today's extra distance at this right-handed track.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Jet Legs (4.00 Carlisle)
A Newcastle winner in December, he found one too good when favourite at Kelso five weeks ago and should be given an opportunity to make amends.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Glen Cannel (4.35 Carlisle)
Had some excuses when disappointing at the backend of last season but he won two novice hurdles beforehand, including on heavy ground, despite looking far from the finished article. Can make an impact here with Brian Hughes on board if fully tuned up for this return.
Olly Eden
Introducing RP Recommends
Read the full series:
- The best online bookmakers in 2024: what do the leading betting firms offer horse racing punters?
- 2024 Cheltenham Festival betting: the best online bookmakers and how to make the most of free bet offers
- The best online betting sites for each-way betting in 2024: which bookmakers are paying the most extra places this year?
- The best online betting sites for Lucky 15 horse racing bets in 2024: which leading bookmakers stand out and why?
- Racing Post betting guide 2024: expert punting advice and bookmaker considerations
Read this next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Carlisle on Monday
'Some horses simply love Carlisle' - our Monday tipster with three horses to support at the Cumbria track
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 18 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:22, 18 February 2024
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch has three bankers in his all-weather perm
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Carlisle on Monday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Cracking the puzzle with Andrew Cooper's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Kempton
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch has three bankers in his all-weather perm
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Carlisle on Monday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Cracking the puzzle with Andrew Cooper's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Kempton