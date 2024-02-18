Racing Post logo
Today's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

The Punt nap

Houston Texas (4.00 Carlisle)

Took his record at Carlisle to 4-4 on reappearance in November, with the manner of victory suggesting there was more to come. Better can be expected than last time, when out of the weights in a much better race, and he can notch another course success for Nicky Richards.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Houston Texas16:00 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

Eyecatcher

Fainche (5.10 Carlisle) 

Really caught the eye for Micky Hammond last time at Wetherby, and should enjoy the extra distance today.
David Toft

Silk
Fainche17:10 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Emma Smith-Chaston (3lb)Tnr: Micky Hammond

Handicappers' nap

Fainche (5.10 Carlisle)

Finished full of running on her second start for the Micky Hammond yard at Wetherby last month and should be suited by today's extra distance at this right-handed track.
Steve Mason

Silk
Fainche17:10 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Emma Smith-Chaston (3lb)Tnr: Micky Hammond

Speed figures

Jet Legs (4.00 Carlisle)

A Newcastle winner in December, he found one too good when favourite at Kelso five weeks ago and should be given an opportunity to make amends.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Jet Legs16:00 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Bewley Tnr: Martin Todhunter

Dark horse

Glen Cannel (4.35 Carlisle)

Had some excuses when disappointing at the backend of last season but he won two novice hurdles beforehand, including on heavy ground, despite looking far from the finished article. Can make an impact here with Brian Hughes on board if fully tuned up for this return.
Olly Eden

Silk
Glen Cannel16:35 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: L J Morgan

Introducing RP Recommends

Image link

Read the full series:

Published on 18 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:22, 18 February 2024

