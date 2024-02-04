Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Romilda (3.15 Lingfield)
Has run well on all three starts at around this trip, including an unlucky fourth after being denied a clear run at Wolverhampton in November. A 1lb drop for a close third at Chelmsford last month sees her tackle the weakest handicap she's faced. She can break her duck for William Haggas.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Al Muqdad (8.30 Southwell)
David O'Meara's gelding caught the eye at Wolverhampton two starts ago, and also shaped with promise at Newcastle last time. He should be suited by the step up to 6f on his handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Lilith (3.02 Carlisle)
The Anthony Honeyball trained nine-year-old came back to form to win this race last year and, off a 4lb lower mark, has decent prospects of repeating the trick.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Velvet Vulcan (5.00 Southwell)
Found one too good over course and distance last month but pulled well clear of the pack and his conqueror has won again since.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Skycutter (3.32 Carlisle)
Open to plenty of improvement on his third start for Dan Skelton. Twice a winner over hurdles for his former connections and is potentially well handicapped on a mark of 115.
Sam Hardy
