Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race17 MINS
18:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race17 MINS
18:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Skybet logoLadbrokes logoBet365 logoTote logoCoral logoPaddypower logoBetfair logoWilliamhill logo
Ladbrokes logoBet365 logoCoral logoSkybet logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logoBetfair logo
Chevron down

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

The Punt nap

Romilda (3.15 Lingfield)

Has run well on all three starts at around this trip, including an unlucky fourth after being denied a clear run at Wolverhampton in November. A 1lb drop for a close third at Chelmsford last month sees her tackle the weakest handicap she's faced. She can break her duck for William Haggas.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Romilda15:15 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Al Muqdad (8.30 Southwell)

David O'Meara's gelding caught the eye at Wolverhampton two starts ago, and also shaped with promise at Newcastle last time. He should be suited by the step up to 6f on his handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Al Muqdad20:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Handicappers' nap

Lilith (3.02 Carlisle)

The Anthony Honeyball trained nine-year-old came back to form to win this race last year and, off a 4lb lower mark, has decent prospects of repeating the trick.
Steve Mason

Silk
Lilith15:02 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Speed figures

Velvet Vulcan (5.00 Southwell)

Found one too good over course and distance last month but pulled well clear of the pack and his conqueror has won again since.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Velvet Vulcan17:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Dark horse

Skycutter (3.32 Carlisle)

Open to plenty of improvement on his third start for Dan Skelton. Twice a winner over hurdles for his former connections and is potentially well handicapped on a mark of 115.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Skycutter15:32 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Tristan Durrell (3lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Read these next:

'She can comprehensively outclass her rivals' - our Monday tipster has two Carlisle fancies  

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 10-11 and 4-1 winners last Monday - who does he fancy this time? 

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips! 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 4 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:06, 4 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers