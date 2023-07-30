Lingfield Placepot tips: Richard Birch has three bankers in a bid to land the £100,000 guarantee

Lingfield is Monday’s £100,000 Placepot guarantee meeting and punters don’t need to stray away from the obvious in leg one (5.52).

Bailar Contigo , winner of her last two races by an aggregate of nearly six lengths, should have little difficulty completing the hat-trick from a favourable low draw.

More risk is required when making Smokey Malone a banker in leg two (6.22), but this course-and-distance scorer often hits the frame at Class 6 level and won’t be inconvenienced by the drop back in trip.

Magic Memories and Molaqab are the pair to focus on in leg three (6.57), with the Jim Boyle-trained pair, Otago and Bonus , the recommendations for leg four (7.32).

Proud Fairy , a comfortable Lingfield winner last time out, should go close in leg five (8.02) but might prove vulnerable to Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly Bugle Beads , who graduates to handicaps off a mark of just 63.

Morning Colours was quickly brushed aside by Starproof on a recent visit to the Surrey track but managed to beat the remainder of the field decisively. She can open her account at the fifth attempt in leg six (8.32).

Lingfield Placepot perm

5.52

7 Bailar Contigo

6.22

1 Smokey Malone

6.57

5 Magic Memories

6 Molaqab

7.32

3 Otago

9 Bonus

8.02

1 Proud Fairy

10 Bugle Beads

8.32

5 Morning Colours

1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

