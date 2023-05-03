Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up a £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot at Lingfield and the opening mile handicap (5.00) is the best opportunity for a banker provided all eight line up. was a good second at Wolverhampton last time and is fancied to build on that.

Just two places will be available in the following mile handicap (5.35) and it’s worth putting a couple in. is the obvious choice, but it’s also worth including .

The 7f handicap (6.05) is another small field with just two places available. ran well over course and distance last time and goes in alongside the consistent .

Just seven are declared for the following 6f handicap (6.35) and two places again means two horses are needed. could go well on his debut for Dominic Ffrench Davis and goes in with .

Another single-figure number is declared in the 5f handicap (7.05) and two picks are again needed. is the most consistent in the line up and is selected alongside .

The last leg is the 1m4f novice (7.35) in which only seven are declared. is the obvious choice, but put in as well. One of them should make the first two.

Lingfield Placepot perm

5.00

6 Climate Precedent

5.35

3 Lafan

4 Covert Mission

6.05

1 Lilkian

6 Buraback

6.35

1 Recon Mission

3 Dayman

7.05

1 Suanni

4 Battle Point

7.35

1 Flower Of Dubai

3 Edge Of Ember

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

