Kempton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool rolls on to Kempton and the two who appeal in a competitive opener (1.45) are Latin Verse , who will be winning races when he cleans up his jumping, and hurdling newcomer Outgun , whose trainer Alan King won this with a similar type last year.

Notnowlinda was well backed to make a winning chasing debut on her return in September for Dan Skelton and can go one better in the novice handicap chase (2.20).

I'm keen to shun the two highest-rated runners in the 2m5f novice hurdle (2.55) for improving mare Presenting Nelly and Jonjo O'Neill's smart bumper performer Beachcomber .

Virtually all the runners in the 2m2f handicap chase (3.30) have some sort of chance. Go with the two youngest at the foot of the weights, the hat-trick-seeking Thelasthighking and chasing debutant Bourbali .

Sceau Royal, one of the most popular jumpers in training, will be a warm order in the Listed hurdle (4.05). However, he is 11 now and six-year-old First Street should be capable of more this term. He returns following wind surgery and has an excellent record fresh, so gets the nod.

Chris Gordon's course-and-distance winner Pasvolsky and Riskintheground are picked to get us through the final leg (4.40).

Kempton Placepot tips

1.45

7 Latin Verse

9 Outgun

2.20

2 Notnowlinda

2.55

3 Presenting Nelly

4 Beachcomber

3.30

7 Thelasthighking

8 Bourbali

4.05

2 First Street

4.40

1 Pasvolsky

2 Riskintheground

2x1x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines

