Kempton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Tote

The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool rolls on to Kempton and the two who appeal in a competitive opener (1.45) are Latin Verse, who will be winning races when he cleans up his jumping, and hurdling newcomer Outgun, whose trainer Alan King won this with a similar type last year. 

Notnowlinda was well backed to make a winning chasing debut on her return in September for Dan Skelton and can go one better in the novice handicap chase (2.20). 

I'm keen to shun the two highest-rated runners in the 2m5f novice hurdle (2.55) for improving mare Presenting Nelly and Jonjo O'Neill's smart bumper performer Beachcomber

Virtually all the runners in the 2m2f handicap chase (3.30) have some sort of chance. Go with the two youngest at the foot of the weights, the hat-trick-seeking Thelasthighking and chasing debutant Bourbali

Sceau Royal, one of the most popular jumpers in training, will be a warm order in the Listed hurdle (4.05). However, he is 11 now and six-year-old First Street should be capable of more this term. He returns following wind surgery and has an excellent record fresh, so gets the nod. 

Chris Gordon's course-and-distance winner Pasvolsky and Riskintheground are picked to get us through the final leg (4.40). 

Kempton Placepot tips

1.45
Latin Verse
Outgun

2.20
Notnowlinda

2.55
Presenting Nelly
Beachcomber

3.30
Thelasthighking
Bourbali

4.05
First Street

4.40
Pasvolsky
Riskintheground

2x1x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines

Published on 21 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 October 2023
