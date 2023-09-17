Kempton Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his perm for the £50,000 guarantee

A largely difficult Kempton card awaits those tempted by the £50,000 Placepot guarantee, but it will be surprising if Pinpoint doesn’t go close in leg one (4.52).

The Richard Hannon-trained colt has posted three consecutive solid performances and the step back up in trip could suit. Cherry Hill looks the biggest threat.

The form of Miss Gallagher ’s Yarmouth third to Red Maids was boosted when that winner followed up in taking style at Haydock.

She has been dropped 1lb and might be able to foil the hat-trick bid of three-year-old Port Erin in leg two (5.30).

Vultar , with race fitness on his side, is the pick in leg three (6.00). Atlantis Blue , runner-up on her last four starts, is the logical selection in leg four (6.30).

The step up in trip might unlock further improvement from the likeable Study The Stars in leg five (7.00), with Pons Aelius providing sensible insurance in case the George Baker-trained charge doesn’t stay.

The Harry and Roger Charlton yard is in strong form and their lightly raced three-year-old Karakoy , a comfortable winner of his maiden at Chepstow in June, looks fairly treated on an opening mark of 72 in leg six (7.30).

Kempton Placepot perm

4.52

2. Pinpoint

8. Cherry Hill

5.30

3. Port Erin

9. Miss Gallagher

6.00

8. Vultar

6.30

2. Atlantis Blue

7.00

3. Study The Stars

5. Pons Aelius

7.30

8. Karakoy

2x2x1x1x2x1 = 8 lines

