Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton on Wednesday and the opening 7f handicap (5.15) is a good opportunity for a banker as Moondial should win.

The following 7f fillies’ handicap (5.50) is more open. William Buick has been booked to ride Sail On Silverbird and she goes in alongside the lightly raced Vinaka , who acts on sand.

The 7f maiden (6.20) looks like a good opportunity for Ventura Empress , who showed lots of promise when fourth in a 7f fillies' novice at Lingfield last week and should build on that run.

The 6f maiden (6.50) features several promising horses from top stables. Inishfallen showed ability when sixth on his debut at Newbury and is put in the perm alongside Parker’s Piece .

Shigar appears to have strong claims in the first division of the mile handicap (7.20), while the second division (7.50) could go to Molly Valentine . She goes in along with Oliver Show .

Kempton Placepot perm

5.15

1 Moondial

5.50

8 Sail On Silverbird

9 Vinaka

6.20

10 Ventura Empress

6.50

5 Inishfallen

8 Parker’s Piece

7.20

3 Shigar

7.50

8 Oliver Show

9 Molly Valentine

1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 = eight lines

