Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton and the opening leg, the first division of the mile maiden (4.30), is a good opportunity for a banker in the shape of Sant Alessio .

He showed some promise when second on his debut over course and distance and can build on it.

David Simcock saddles Sant Alessio and has another big chance in the second division (5.00) with King's School . Put him in alongside Shadan Joy , whose experience could be key.

The mile handicap (5.30) is another open race. The consistent Atlantis Blue has yet to finish out of the first four and goes in with Outrace , who was third at Wolverhampton last month.

The mile nursery (6.00) will be difficult to negotiate given there are plenty of unexposed runners lining up. Speeding Bullet and Magico have been running well and could improve.

The 6f nursery (6.30) is another tricky race, but Sayidh Kingman won well over course and distance last time and should be fit after 91 days off. Honest Desire is drawn wide but looks next best.

The 6f handicap (7.00) is the last leg and the consistent Baldomero looks certain to run well. Put him in alongside Fresh , who has been in form on turf and wears first-time cheekpieces.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.30

6 Sant Alessio

5.00

4 King's School

12 Shadan Joy

5.30

3 Atlantis Blue

13 Outrace

6.00

2 Speeding Bullet

3 Magico

6.30

2 Sayidh Kingman

7 Honest Desire

7.00

2 Fresh

10 Baldomero

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

