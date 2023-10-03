Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves to Kempton, so it’s worth playing the bet there.
The opening 1m3f fillies’ maiden (4.30) is a tough race, but Ayyab has been running consistently well and her experience could prove key. She is a banker for the first three.
The 1m3f handicap (5.00) is competitive, but the consistent Tarbaan appears to have a solid chance of making the places. Mordor has been running well too and is open to improvement.
Hurricane Power and Honest Desire have run to a good level and are included in the first division of the 6f novice (5.30), while Jarraaf and Blue Day appeal in division two (6.00).
I want to take Mischief Magic on in the 6f conditions race (6.30) and Brad The Brief looks the obvious alternative to the favourite. However, it’s also worth including Misty Grey.
The 7f handicap (7.00) is the last leg and the consistent Starlight Nation goes in alongside Magical Max, who ran well at Thirsk last time and will be partnered by Oisin Murphy.
Kempton Placepot perm
4.30
4 Ayyab
5.00
2 Tarbaan
12 Mordor
5.30
4 Honest Desire
5 Hurricane Power
6.00
1 Blue Day
6 Jarraaf
6.30
3 Brad The Brief
4 Misty Grey
7.00
10 Magical Max
14 Starlight Nation
1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines
