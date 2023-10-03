Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves to Kempton, so it’s worth playing the bet there.

The opening 1m3f fillies’ maiden (4.30) is a tough race, but Ayyab has been running consistently well and her experience could prove key. She is a banker for the first three.

The 1m3f handicap (5.00) is competitive, but the consistent Tarbaan appears to have a solid chance of making the places. Mordor has been running well too and is open to improvement.

Hurricane Power and Honest Desire have run to a good level and are included in the first division of the 6f novice (5.30), while Jarraaf and Blue Day appeal in division two (6.00).

I want to take Mischief Magic on in the 6f conditions race (6.30) and Brad The Brief looks the obvious alternative to the favourite. However, it’s also worth including Misty Grey .

The 7f handicap (7.00) is the last leg and the consistent Starlight Nation goes in alongside Magical Max , who ran well at Thirsk last time and will be partnered by Oisin Murphy.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.30

4 Ayyab

5.00

2 Tarbaan

12 Mordor

5.30

4 Honest Desire

5 Hurricane Power

6.00

1 Blue Day

6 Jarraaf

6.30

3 Brad The Brief

4 Misty Grey

7.00

10 Magical Max

14 Starlight Nation

1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.