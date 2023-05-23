Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 guarantee is available on the Kempton Placepot, so play the bet there.

won well at Bath last time and has an outstanding chance of following up in the mile handicap (5.05). is consistent and makes the most appeal as a solid back-up.

is an interesting runner in the following mile handicap (5.40) and is fancied to bounce back from a poor run at Ascot last time. is consistent and likes the track.

Those who have run don’t set a fearsome standard in the 6f novice (6.10) and that makes it difficult as none of the newcomers stand out either. Go with and .

There is a bit more form to go on in the 7f novice (6.40). Jonny Portman’s runners have been going well and has a huge chance judging on his course form two runs ago.

sets the standard in the second division of the 7f novice (7.10). She should be hard to beat, but will take up plenty of units and is worth including alongside her.

The 7f handicap (7.40) is a wide-open race to finish. and can usually be relied upon to show their form and Oisin Murphy is booked to ride Satin Snake.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.05

2 Papal Music

11 Larrsen

5.40

6 Billy Mill

14 Two Tempting

6.10

2 Lincoln Legacy

9 Sparklight

6.40

7 One More Wave

7.10

9 Glory Sky

12 Kitten Gloves

7.40

7 Shades Of Summer

10 Satin Snake

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

