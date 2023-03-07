Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up their £100,000 guarantee at Kempton, so let's play the Placepot there.

Lion's Dream will be a warm order for the mile apprentice handicap (3.05) under red-hot Billy Loughnane but might be vulnerable to the bounce just 18 days after a good return from a winter break. is still useful at the age of nine and rates the alternative.

rates banker material in the 1m4f maiden (3.35) with the step up in trip promising to suit, while the 7f handicap (4.05) is between and .

The 6f handicap (4.35) is a rematch between last-time-out Lingfield first and second Celtic Champion and Danger Alert. William Buick is here for one ride so go with his .

The 2m handicap (5.05) looks like another good opportunity for a banker because has an outstanding chance of winning. She is consistent and can be relied on.

The 6f handicap (5.35) is more open, so it's worth having a couple on side. was successful on his last course-and-distance start so put him in with .

Kempton Placepot perm

3.05

7 Poetic Force

9 Gorak

3.35

9 Relentless Voyager

4.05

5 Libra Tiger

11 Beauen Arrows

4.35

3 Danger Alert

5.05

5 Blazeon Five

5.35

1 Lilkian

3 Dark Side Thunder

2x1x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

Sign up to the here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.