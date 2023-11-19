Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's Monday perm for the £50,000 guarantee meeting

Miss Dolly Rocker and Forward Flight are capable of big runs in leg one (4.30) of the Kempton Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guarantee.

The shorter trip will suit Miss Dolly Rocker, who performed well over a longer distance at the track a fortnight ago.

Royal Tapestry , who has looked an improved colt since stepped up to a mile, is 6lb higher than when successful at Lingfield last time but still appeals in leg two (5.00).

Sommelier , a comfortable scorer at Chelmsford on his second start, rates banker material in leg three (5.30) despite having to concede weight all round.

Ezra Cee and State Flag have both shown a level of form needed to win an all-weather maiden at this time of year, and rate solid recommendations for leg four (6.00).

Hafeet Alain , winner of a Class 2 handicap at York last month, looks capable of going close at the very least in leg five (6.30) under Billy Loughnane.

Catch The Paddy lacks experience of all-weather racing, but has the form to make a big impact if he takes to it.

Perseus Way and C’Mon Kenny are the pair to focus on in the final leg (7.00).

Kempton Placepot perm

4.30

6 Miss Dolly Rocker

8 Forward Flight

5.00

7 Royal Tapestry

5.30

1 Sommelier

6.00

4 Ezra Cee

13 State Flag

6.30

5 Hafeet Alain

7 Catch The Paddy

7.00

6 Perseus Way

12 C’Mon Kenny

2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.