Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's Monday perm for the £50,000 guarantee meeting
Miss Dolly Rocker and Forward Flight are capable of big runs in leg one (4.30) of the Kempton Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guarantee.
The shorter trip will suit Miss Dolly Rocker, who performed well over a longer distance at the track a fortnight ago.
Royal Tapestry, who has looked an improved colt since stepped up to a mile, is 6lb higher than when successful at Lingfield last time but still appeals in leg two (5.00).
Sommelier, a comfortable scorer at Chelmsford on his second start, rates banker material in leg three (5.30) despite having to concede weight all round.
Ezra Cee and State Flag have both shown a level of form needed to win an all-weather maiden at this time of year, and rate solid recommendations for leg four (6.00).
Hafeet Alain, winner of a Class 2 handicap at York last month, looks capable of going close at the very least in leg five (6.30) under Billy Loughnane.
Catch The Paddy lacks experience of all-weather racing, but has the form to make a big impact if he takes to it.
Perseus Way and C’Mon Kenny are the pair to focus on in the final leg (7.00).
Kempton Placepot perm
4.30
6 Miss Dolly Rocker
8 Forward Flight
5.00
7 Royal Tapestry
5.30
1 Sommelier
6.00
4 Ezra Cee
13 State Flag
6.30
5 Hafeet Alain
7 Catch The Paddy
7.00
6 Perseus Way
12 C’Mon Kenny
2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
