Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch marks your card for the £100,000 guarantee meeting

Kempton stages the £100,000 Placepot guarantee meeting and can get players off to a great start by landing leg one (5.30).

Richard Hannon’s 98-rated colt possesses by far the best form in this 6f novice and can relinquish his maiden status at the fourth attempt.

Recent cosy Lingfield winner should go close in leg two (6.00), but it would be no surprise if the Clive Cox-trained made a winning start to his 2023 campaign.

Ascot scorer and well-bred Kingman newcomer are the pair to focus on in leg three (6.30).

rates banker material in leg four (7.00). The filly has run three excellent races during the last three weeks at Wolverhampton for Sean Curran, and this looks another suitable opportunity under Oisin Murphy from a good draw in stall five.

Leg five (7.30) contains only four runners but it is arguably the trickiest puzzle of the evening.

and are chosen, with the Sir Michael Stoute-trained and Pyledriver’s half-brother selected in the final leg (8.00).

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30

8 Wallop

6.00

1 Ticket To Alaska

9 Wildfell

6.30

3 Buccabay

5 Alsakib

7.00

6 Sweet Mist

7.30

1 Tagabawa

2 Maasai Mara

8.00

2 Assessment

7 Stockpyle

1x2x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines

