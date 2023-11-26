Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch guides you through the £50,000 guarantee

There are not many runners at Kempton, which hosts the £50,000 Placepot guarantee, and few appeal as genuine bankers.

Captain Marvellous possesses the best form in leg one (12.20), but it would be no surprise if the Harry Derham-trained newcomer Push To Pass had his measure.

Nicky Henderson, who usually sends out multiple winners at this type of Kempton meeting, fields the promising Floating Line in leg two (12.50).

However, the unbeaten Secret Squirrel , who won bumpers at Fontwell and Taunton last term, is unlikely to prove a pushover and should also be included in perms.

The Henderson-trained First Street holds outstanding claims on official ratings and looks banker material in leg three (1.25), while Baddesley can make the most of the 20lb he receives from Destroytheevidence in leg four (2.00).

He ran particularly well over fences on his sole previous visit to Kempton and arrives on the back of a fluent Plumpton success.

Kateira , who appeared to need her reappearance run at Wetherby, and Coquelicot stand out in the penultimate leg (2.35).

Thelasthighking can continue his improvement in the final leg (3.05), with Our Jet added as insurance on his second start since wind surgery.

Kempton Placepot perm

12.20

2 Captain Marvellous

6 Push To Pass

12.50

6 Secret Squirrel

10 Floating Line

1.25

2 First Street

2.00

5 Baddesley

2.35

1 Coquelicot

2 Kateira

3.05

1 Thelasthighking

4 Our Jet

2x2x1x1x2x2 = 16 lines

